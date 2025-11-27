MQL5 Experts
Specification
I need assistance with ensuring that my Expert Advisor (EA) settings from MT4 are correctly replicated in MT5. Despite creating the same settings in MT5, the bot fails to close positions automatically and produces a "bell" error. If you are capable in the field, apply now and let's talk
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
2873
63%
Arbitration
121
45% / 26%
Overdue
429
15%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
5
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
7
Rating
Projects
253
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
1%
Free
Published: 2 codes
8
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
10%
Working
10
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
12
Rating
Projects
945
47%
Arbitration
309
58% / 27%
Overdue
125
13%
Free
13
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
14
Rating
Projects
199
12%
Arbitration
38
37% / 34%
Overdue
5
3%
Working
Published: 2 codes
15
Rating
Projects
12
8%
Arbitration
3
0% / 67%
Overdue
4
33%
Free
16
Rating
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
73
19% / 70%
Overdue
52
13%
Loaded
17
Rating
Projects
5
40%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
18
Rating
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
19
Rating
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
20
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
21
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
22
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
23
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
30 - 100 USD
VAT (21%): 6.3 - 21 USD
Total: 36 - 121 USD
For the developer27 - 90 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders6
Arbitrage count0