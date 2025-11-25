Specification
إكسبيرت AI SMART-V26 — الإصدار الجديد 2026
روبوت تداول ذكي يعتمد على تحليل حركة السعر اللحظية ويفتح صفقات تلقائيًا عند حدوث اندفاعات قوية في السوق!
مميزات قوية:
فتح صفقات تلقائيًا عند تحرك السعر بعدد نقاط معين خلال فترة زمنية محددة.
يدعم Auto Lot.
إدارة مخاطر محسّنة.
به Trailing Stop ذكي.
واجهة أزرار كاملةللتحكم به:
• Start / Stop• Close Profit• Close All
يعرض عدد أوامر الشراء/البيع.
يعرض الاسبريد الفعلي لايف.
خفيف وسريع في التنفيذ.
يعمل علي جميع شركات الفوركس
مناسب للسكالبينغ ولحظات الانفجار السعري.
محمي لمنع النسخ الغير الشرعي
للشراء أو التجربة:
واتساب / اتصال:
+201012212487
تيليغرام:
@Rapea_Ezzat
