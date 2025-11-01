MQL5 Experts Integration Forex
Specification
hello great developer
I’m looking for a developer to help me create a signal copier web platform (SaaS).
The concept is similar to:
socialtradehub.com, telegramfxcopier.io, bottythebot.com, copygram.app
How it should work:
-
A user connects their Telegram account and their MetaTrader 4/5 account.
-
The system reads trading signals from Telegram messages (BUY/SELL, TP, SL, etc.).
-
These signals are then copied automatically to the connected MT4/MT5 account in real time.
This is a signal copier SaaS project, not a trading robot or EA.
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
100+ USD
Deadline
to 4 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders10
Arbitrage count0