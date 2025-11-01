hello great developer

I’m looking for a developer to help me create a signal copier web platform (SaaS).

The concept is similar to:

socialtradehub.com, telegramfxcopier.io, bottythebot.com, copygram.app

How it should work:

A user connects their Telegram account and their MetaTrader 4/5 account .

The system reads trading signals from Telegram messages (BUY/SELL, TP, SL, etc.).

These signals are then copied automatically to the connected MT4/MT5 account in real time.

This is a signal copier SaaS project, not a trading robot or EA.