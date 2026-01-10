MQL5 Integration
Specification
I needs a simple, fast, single-page web dashboard for my trading analysis.
All API keys, data endpoints, Pine Script code, and scoring logic will be provided by the.
The developer only needs to integrate, display, and update data cleanly.
Project information
Budget
30 - 70 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0