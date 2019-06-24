Dax future real-time data - page 2
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i use active trades, the have the dax future, but note, dax future is not the dax
i use active trades, the have the dax future, but note, dax future is not the dax
i use active trades, the have the dax future, but note, dax future is not the dax
ActiTrade offered the CFD Dax, you can now get the real time DAX futures from AMPFutures and it is available with MT5 demo. Just search the "AMPGlobalClearing-Demo-CQG" you will get the server and can open up demo.
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DAX Symbol
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.31 17:39
Right mouse click on Market Watch - Symbols - and find your symbol (to check about "show" or "hide"), also - be sure that you are connected with the broker's server:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
DAX Symbol
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.31 17:56
It may be connection problem ...
You can connect to the oter server - for example this one with Dax:
and this is the information about how to find the servers:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how do i get set up from here
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 05:52
Find a Server by the Broker's Name
Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
DAX Symbol
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.31 18:02
Next server with DAX:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
DAX Symbol
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.31 18:10
And the other server with DAX:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
DAX Symbol
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.31 18:17
Right mouse click on Accountsin Navigator, then - Open Account, write GEBTrade-5here:
wait and you will see:
Same with other servers (there are a lot of servers).
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I just hope we are talking about Metatrader 5 (not MT4)?
Because it may be the other servers in MT4 ( GCI-Demofor example, and others).