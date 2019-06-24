Dax future real-time data

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Hi,

anyone knows how to buy Dax future real-time data ?

Thanks!!! 

 
 
Files:
dax30_1.zip  8 kb
 
Most of the MT4/MT5 brokers provided real time DAX index futures with no additional fees. You just need to search which brokers provide futures trading instruments. 
 
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah:
Most of the MT4/MT5 brokers provided real time DAX index futures with no additional fees. You just need to search which brokers provide futures trading instruments. 
Most of the MT4/MT5 brokers (if not all) provided only CFD for DAX. Question is where is possible to get real time data for DAX Futures from Eurex with order book.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.09 07:49

German DAX - from bear market rally to the bullish reversal irrespective off the analytics forecasts (adapted from the article)

Some analytics are forecasting for Dax Index to be in bearish market condition with 10,000 strong support level as a nearest bearish target for the price to be bounced to above:

"DAX is turning strongly to the downside from a new high, so we believe that index is trapped in a new corrective pattern; a very complex one that can either be an Elliott Wave flat or an Elliott Wave triangle. As things stands at the moment, we favor the flat that is pointing down for wave five of C which could then form a bottom at 10000-10100 area."


But, anyway, the intra-day H4 price was bounced from 10,195 support level to above for the breakout as a bear market rally. For now, the price is testing 10,583 resistance level to above for the bullish reversal to be started.


Daily price broke 100-day SMA/200-day SMA reversal area to above to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition. The price is breaking 50.0% Fibo level at 10,509 to above for the primary bullish trend to be continuing.


 
Janusz Trojca:
Most of the MT4/MT5 brokers (if not all) provided only CFD for DAX. Question is where is possible to get real time data for DAX Futures from Eurex with order book.

There's a lot of third parties trading software provides such service, a subscription based futures index, from CME. MT4/MT5 platform not yet have a direct connect to such service yet, but i do hope metaQuotes will soon make it happen. 

If you are seriously want to trade Futures you know where to look for, instead of asking me here.

 
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah:

There's a lot of third parties trading software provides such service, a subscription based futures index, from CME. MT4/MT5 platform not yet have a direct connect to such service yet, but i do hope metaQuotes will soon make it happen. 

If you are seriously want to trade Futures you know where to look for, instead of asking me here.

I could trade on CFD but for market analysis it will be good to have e.g. real volume from Eurex.
[Deleted]  
I can give an answer
but 'a lot of fear of censorship here
Pm write to me if you want )))
 

You can find indexfutures live real time:

http://www.eltee.de/futures.php

 

Have you seen this post??.   https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/97759#comment_3852195

It seems there are several brokers offering MT5 platform with direct access to CME futures through CQG gateway (like AMP Futures, Optimus Futures, etc). Regards.



Any broker with access to CME and COMEX through MT5?
Any broker with access to CME and COMEX through MT5?
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, I currently read about companies developing CQG and Interactive Brokers bridges for MT5...
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