Dax future real-time data
Most of the MT4/MT5 brokers provided real time DAX index futures with no additional fees. You just need to search which brokers provide futures trading instruments.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.09 07:49
German DAX - from bear market rally to the bullish reversal irrespective off the analytics forecasts (adapted from the article)
Some analytics are forecasting for Dax Index to be in bearish market condition with 10,000 strong support level as a nearest bearish target for the price to be bounced to above:
"DAX is turning strongly to the downside from a new high, so we believe that index is trapped in a new corrective pattern; a very complex one that can either be an Elliott Wave flat or an Elliott Wave triangle. As things stands at the moment, we favor the flat that is pointing down for wave five of C which could then form a bottom at 10000-10100 area."
But, anyway, the intra-day H4 price was bounced from 10,195 support level to above for the breakout as a bear market rally. For now, the price is testing 10,583 resistance level to above for the bullish reversal to be started.
Daily price broke 100-day SMA/200-day SMA reversal area to above to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition. The price is breaking 50.0% Fibo level at 10,509 to above for the primary bullish trend to be continuing.
Most of the MT4/MT5 brokers (if not all) provided only CFD for DAX. Question is where is possible to get real time data for DAX Futures from Eurex with order book.
There's a lot of third parties trading software provides such service, a subscription based futures index, from CME. MT4/MT5 platform not yet have a direct connect to such service yet, but i do hope metaQuotes will soon make it happen.
If you are seriously want to trade Futures you know where to look for, instead of asking me here.
There's a lot of third parties trading software provides such service, a subscription based futures index, from CME. MT4/MT5 platform not yet have a direct connect to such service yet, but i do hope metaQuotes will soon make it happen.
If you are seriously want to trade Futures you know where to look for, instead of asking me here.
You can find indexfutures live real time:
Have you seen this post??. https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/97759#comment_3852195
It seems there are several brokers offering MT5 platform with direct access to CME futures through CQG gateway (like AMP Futures, Optimus Futures, etc). Regards.
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Hi,
anyone knows how to buy Dax future real-time data ?
Thanks!!!