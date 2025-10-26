Indicators: Ind_2 Line+1 - page 2
#include <MovingAverages.mqh>
#include <EvgeTrofi\MoneyManagment.mqh>.
Remove EvgeTrofi
I can't compile the indicator, I have added the manifold to the incloud, what could be the problem?
can't open incloud - unnecessary path is specified
here is the solution.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/8666#comment_1520013
I realise it's been 5 years but it may still be relevant....
it is relevant to me - I connect it to my trades myself!!!
here's the oc in the attachment. Reverse ok counts with plus, not minus (difference).
Does the sum - with reverse as it should be. Do in reverse if only the second symbol of spread and ok.
You are welcome to use it, I will soon write a robot using this indicator as well......
Got it. Accepted. Installed. Thank you.
Yes... old versions stopped working - please update the code. There are 2 errors in the compiler
I did it! How do I read the data?!
Here's the topic! 100 pages on the right - it's theory! It reads like an adventure!!! trading on the convergence after the run-up!!!!
Thoughtfully read it. It's trading on the run-up after the run-up. I'll post it here when I find more specific pages. For now you can look at the overview! the topic is interesting and alive and on the bidding ok! I am setting it up for bidding myself!!!!
here are the interpretations - flat trading: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page162#comment_3219973.
entry after the divergence in the direction of the price lines collapse after the beginning of their convergence is ideal!
such trading approach that after divergence of price lines of spread - further entry in the direction of their convergence! and exit at their crossing (in fact, return of spread to its "normal" state).
here is also on page 170 - the variant of interpretation is described! in general trading after divergence in the direction of convergence! of price lines of the spread!
I myself am currently automating the trading approach on MT4 and MT5, I write Expert Advisors and indicators.