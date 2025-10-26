Indicators: Ind_2 Line+1 - page 2

I can't compile the indicator, I've added manifold to inclad, what can be the problem?
 
Uladzislau Miarzlou error in thecode, open it in the meta-editor and you will see that the author specified an extra path to the folder, apparently where he had the programme, delete this path and compile.

#include <MovingAverages.mqh>

#include <EvgeTrofi\MoneyManagment.mqh>.

Remove EvgeTrofi

Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Коды ошибок и предупреждений
Раздел содержит следующие описания: Коды возврата торгового сервера – анализ результатов отправки торгового запроса , отправленного функцией...
 
Uladzislau Miarzlou #:
I can't compile the indicator, I have added the manifold to the incloud, what could be the problem?

can't open incloud - unnecessary path is specified

here is the solution.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/8666#comment_1520013

I realise it's been 5 years but it may still be relevant....

it is relevant to me - I connect it to my trades myself!!!

Индикаторы: Ind_2 Line+1
  • 2012.11.07
  • Automated-Trading
Индикатор арбитражной ситуации для спреда, состоящего из двух инструментов.
 
thank you for mt5, but you have reversed the reversal, in fact, you ruined the turkey ... If you were not careful, you have zeroed the indices in the bull's-eye. And also StringUpper function, why pull this old stuff from the past, only problems because of it for those who exchange attaches suffix to the pair. okay in 2012, but today in mt5 this peacock tail to cram in!!!! )))
 

here's the oc in the attachment. Reverse ok counts with plus, not minus (difference).

Does the sum - with reverse as it should be. Do in reverse if only the second symbol of spread and ok.

You are welcome to use it, I will soon write a robot using this indicator as well......


ind_2_linep1.mq5  40 kb
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:

here's the oc in the attachment. Reverse ok counts with plus, not minus (difference).

Does the sum - with reverse as it should be. Do in reverse if only the second symbol of spread and ok.

You are welcome to use it, I will soon write a robot using this indicator as well......


Got it. Accepted. Installed. Thank you.

 
Hi all. Can you tell me how to load the indicator Ind_2 Line+1 in MT5 ? I can't get it. Can you please explain in detail, I really need it. Thank you.
 
Yes... old versions stopped working - please update the code. There are 2 errors in the compiler.
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:
Yes... old versions stopped working - please update the code. There are 2 errors in the compiler

I did it! How do I read the data?!

222.jpg  499 kb
 
Andrey Uchakov #:

I did it! How do I read the data?!

Here's the topic! 100 pages on the right - it's theory! It reads like an adventure!!! trading on the convergence after the run-up!!!!

Thoughtfully read it. It's trading on the run-up after the run-up. I'll post it here when I find more specific pages. For now you can look at the overview! the topic is interesting and alive and on the bidding ok! I am setting it up for bidding myself!!!!

here are the interpretations - flat trading: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page162#comment_3219973.

entry after the divergence in the direction of the price lines collapse after the beginning of their convergence is ideal!

such trading approach that after divergence of price lines of spread - further entry in the direction of their convergence! and exit at their crossing (in fact, return of spread to its "normal" state).

here is also on page 170 - the variant of interpretation is described! in general trading after divergence in the direction of convergence! of price lines of the spread!

I myself am currently automating the trading approach on MT4 and MT5, I write Expert Advisors and indicators.

Торговля спредами в Meta Trader-е - Торговля спредами, это наипростейший способ торговли портфелем.
  • 2010.07.17
  • www.mql5.com
что в течение нескольких последних недель - практически каждый день цена NG внутри дня идет по одному и тому-же сценарию - зигзагом. Последнюю неделю я торгую таким образом каждый день и пока замеченная закономерность не подводит
