Indicators: Ind_2 Line+1 - page 3
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I did it! How do I read the data?!
technically, the data through the indicator should be read in the Expert Advisor via iCustom().
Here is the level I have reached at the moment - you can see the indicators too.
we discuss the topic of trading similar in this thread spread from 3 symbols trading in a channel - mebius loop.
And in the branch - paired trading deb ates .
I did it! How do I read the data?!
Hello, please share a working version
here it is, you just need to find two include
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/8666/page2#comment_57489761
in the attachment - don't forget to put two mqh inclusions in the Include folder
Thank you!!!