Indicators: Ind_2 Line+1 - page 3

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Andrey Uchakov #:

I did it! How do I read the data?!

technically, the data through the indicator should be read in the Expert Advisor via iCustom().

Here is the level I have reached at the moment - you can see the indicators too.

we discuss the topic of trading similar in this thread spread from 3 symbols trading in a channel - mebius loop.

And in the branch - paired trading deb ates .

учитесь зарабатывать селяне [Эпизод 2] !
учитесь зарабатывать селяне [Эпизод 2] !
  • 2025.09.19
  • www.mql5.com
Прошу селянскую партию писать сюда, а то тормозит очень ваша старая веточка...
 
Andrey Uchakov #:

I did it! How do I read the data?!

Hi, could you please share a working version?
 
Vitalii Shadrin #:
Hello, please share a working version

here it is, you just need to find two include

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/8666/page2#comment_57489761

in the attachment - don't forget to put two mqh inclusions in the Include folder

Попробуйте разжевать индикатор Ind 1 в МТ5.
Попробуйте разжевать индикатор Ind 1 в МТ5.
  • 2020.12.19
  • www.mql5.com
одни проблемы из за него у тех у кого биржа крепит суффикс к паре. явно писать правильно символы надо будет что ОК на выходных этих. Делайте в реверсе если то только второй символ спреда и ок. сам буду тоже скоро робота по этому индикатору писать
Files:
moneymanagment.mqh  29 kb
MovingAverages.mqh  11 kb
ind_2_linep1.mq5  40 kb
 

Thank you!!!

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