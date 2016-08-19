MQL5.com - How to reset data for a Private Signal ??

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Does anyone know how to reset the data MQL5.com has collected for my private signal?

I've tried deleting it then creating a new one (using same MT4 login account of course) but this didn't work -the new private signal 'inherited' the old signal data.

Thanks in advance.

Cheers,

Mark

 

This is from the article: How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

Please note that the entire trading history is requested from your account, at which trading operations are to be tracked, in case a new signal is successfully created. The requested information will be used to display statistical data to all visitors of the Signals service.

So, means - history ... is it collecting from MT4 account?

 
Sergey Golubev:

This is from the article: How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

Please note that the entire trading history is requested from your account, at which trading operations are to be tracked, in case a new signal is successfully created. The requested information will be used to display statistical data to all visitors of the Signals service.

So, means - history ... is it collecting from MT4 account?

Yes so if you want a blank slate it has to be a fresh account.
 

Well that's a pain in the proverbial.  So I have to go to my broker, create a new account, transfer my funds from old to new account (and possibly incur a fee), then log in to my MT4 terminal with new broker account details and potentially move MT4 files around, also set the readonly password option, just so I can create a (blank) signal profile?

How ridiculous.  

Where do I go to ask MQL5.com to add in a 'reset' option into the signal profile (edit section)?

 
 
Thank you Marco.
 

I have lodged a service desk request to modify the mql5.com website application.

Below is my suggestion. 

 

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I would like to suggest a 'reset' option for any signal. Why? I should be able to delete my own signal data permanently without having to resort to creating a new account with my broker. My broker sets a limit of 5 accounts. I've reached my limit.

a) this reset would delete all historical data in mql5.com associated with the signal.

b) this reset option could be limited to my private signals only - naturally you shouldn't be able to delete any signal data that is public/has subscribers.

Please advise when such a mechanism has been implemented. 

Thank you. 

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Mark:

I have lodged a service desk request to modify the mql5.com website application.

Below is my suggestion. 

 

------------------------------- 

I would like to suggest a 'reset' option for any signal. Why? I should be able to delete my own signal data permanently without having to resort to creating a new account with my broker. My broker sets a limit of 5 accounts. I've reached my limit.

a) this reset would delete all historical data in mql5.com associated with the signal.

b) this reset option could be limited to my private signals only - naturally you shouldn't be able to delete any signal data that is public/has subscribers.

Please advise when such a mechanism has been implemented. 

Thank you. 

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It's an account related issue on the broker side.

I think you have to communicate to your broker about this and not to MQ.

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