MQL5.com - How to reset data for a Private Signal ??
This is from the article: How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
Please note that the entire trading history is requested from your
account, at which trading operations are to be tracked, in case a new
signal is successfully created. The requested information will be used
to display statistical data to all visitors of the Signals service.
So, means - history ... is it collecting from MT4 account?
This is from the article: How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
Please note that the entire trading history is requested from your
account, at which trading operations are to be tracked, in case a new
signal is successfully created. The requested information will be used
to display statistical data to all visitors of the Signals service.
So, means - history ... is it collecting from MT4 account?
Well that's a pain in the proverbial. So I have to go to my broker, create a new account, transfer my funds from old to new account (and possibly incur a fee), then log in to my MT4 terminal with new broker account details and potentially move MT4 files around, also set the readonly password option, just so I can create a (blank) signal profile?
How ridiculous.
Where do I go to ask MQL5.com to add in a 'reset' option into the signal profile (edit section)?
I have lodged a service desk request to modify the mql5.com website application.
Below is my suggestion.
-------------------------------
I would like to suggest a 'reset' option for any signal. Why? I should be able to delete my own signal data permanently without having to resort to creating a new account with my broker. My broker sets a limit of 5 accounts. I've reached my limit.
a) this reset would delete all historical data in mql5.com associated with the signal.
b) this reset option could be limited to my private signals only - naturally you shouldn't be able to delete any signal data that is public/has subscribers.
Please advise when such a mechanism has been implemented.
Thank you.
-------------------------------
I have lodged a service desk request to modify the mql5.com website application.
Below is my suggestion.
-------------------------------
I would like to suggest a 'reset' option for any signal. Why? I should be able to delete my own signal data permanently without having to resort to creating a new account with my broker. My broker sets a limit of 5 accounts. I've reached my limit.
a) this reset would delete all historical data in mql5.com associated with the signal.
b) this reset option could be limited to my private signals only - naturally you shouldn't be able to delete any signal data that is public/has subscribers.
Please advise when such a mechanism has been implemented.
Thank you.
-------------------------------
It's an account related issue on the broker side.
I think you have to communicate to your broker about this and not to MQ.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Does anyone know how to reset the data MQL5.com has collected for my private signal?
I've tried deleting it then creating a new one (using same MT4 login account of course) but this didn't work -the new private signal 'inherited' the old signal data.
Thanks in advance.
Cheers,
Mark