Metatrader 5 keeps shutting itself down few seconds after opening

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I'm trying to start programming bots again, but MT5 keeps shutting itself down a couple seconds after opening.  Not sure what is happening?  Tried re-installing it and same problem.

Anyone else experience this and/or find a solution? 

 
Jeremy Scott:

I'm trying to start programming bots again, but MT5 keeps shutting itself down a couple seconds after opening.  Not sure what is happening?  Tried re-installing it and same problem.

Anyone else experience this and/or find a solution? 

Can you look in the event viewer for a error code and mention the operating system.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Can you look in the event viewer for a error code and mention the operating system.

I cannot find metaquotes or metatrader in the event viewer on my PC.

I am using Windows 10.  This problem just occurred after updating Windows 10 to most recent version from a much older one.d

Weird:  when I am not connected to the internet MT5 stays open.  The program shuts down after connection to internet within 2 seconds.  Next time I turned off wifi, and opened MT5, deleted the demo accounts, deleted the username to unconnect it to mql5.com account, and turned the wifi back on.  Seemed like it was fine, but about 30 seconds to 1 minute later it shut down again anyway.

Where in windows event view should the error be?  I found a "Find" button and tried searching metatrader, Metatrader5, metaquotes, mt5, and nothing shows up

 
Jeremy Scott:

I cannot find metaquotes or metatrader in the event viewer on my PC.

I am using Windows 10.  This problem just occurred after updating Windows 10 to most recent version from a much older one.d

Weird:  when I am not connected to the internet MT5 stays open.  The program shuts down after connection to internet within 2 seconds.  Next time I turned off wifi, and opened MT5, deleted the demo accounts, deleted the username to unconnect it to mql5.com account, and turned the wifi back on.  Seemed like it was fine, but about 30 seconds to 1 minute later it shut down again anyway.

Where in windows event view should the error be?  I found a "Find" button and tried searching metatrader, Metatrader5, metaquotes, mt5, and nothing shows up

In the Application log.

You can also try to run the terminal in windows 7 compatibility mode.


 

Am having the same problem. What do i do?

 
ashiru muyideen:

Am having the same problem. What do i do?

You can write to the service desk with all the details - which Metatrader (MT4 or MT5), which OS 9Windows, Linux, etc), how many indicatiors were already attached to the chart and how many charts were opened on the same time in the moment of shurtting, and so on + log files.

 
I have the same issue that my MT5 keeps shutting down , so please anyone has the solution ?
 
Eslam Ashraf:
I have the same issue that my MT5 keeps shutting down , so please anyone has the solution ?

Try using an older version. I also had that problem and now I am using an older version


 
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:

Try using an older version. I also had that problem and now I am using an older version


where can i find the previous version i am dealing with XM broker and they have only the latest version 
 
Jeremy Scott:

I'm trying to start programming bots again, but MT5 keeps shutting itself down a couple seconds after opening.  Not sure what is happening?  Tried re-installing it and same problem.

Anyone else experience this and/or find a solution? 

I have the same issue reported on https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/377220. I am still looking for the solution. Did you manage to resolve this issue? Please share your solution
 
Eslam Ashraf #:
I have the same issue that my MT5 keeps shutting down , so please anyone has the solution ?
I have the same issue reported on https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/377220. I am still looking for the solution. Did you manage to resolve this issue? Please share your solution
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