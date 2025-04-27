Activating an expert advisor
- Expert every tick
- is there anyone who can create a simple expert advisor for me
- How to activate licence
13. The number of free Product Activations available to the Buyer on another PC after purchasing the Product is defined by the Seller. The minimum number of such Activations is 4.
14. The Buyer purchases the right to activate a Product as many times as specified by the Seller at the moment of purchasing or renting this Product. For example, if a Product allows 20 activations at the moment of its purchase, the Buyers can install it on 20 different hardware configurations even if the Seller will decrease this number afterwards.
The author/seller can prodide more activation. How many activation do you have and how many of them were left?
Go to your Profile - Purchases
Rules of Using the Market Service -
13. The number of free Product Activations available to the Buyer on another PC after purchasing the Product is defined by the Seller. The minimum number of such Activations is 4.
14. The Buyer purchases the right to activate a Product as many times as specified by the Seller at the moment of purchasing or renting this Product. For example, if a Product allows 20 activations at the moment of its purchase, the Buyers can install it on 20 different hardware configurations even if the Seller will decrease this number afterwards.
The author/seller can prodide more activation. How many activation do you have and how many of them were left?
Go to your Profile - Purchases
Hi, I bought this ea from Leonel Bauta on line here is the link _
on the left hand side of his website it says buy 250 usd 10 activations, that is what I bought that is what I want else he would be breaking the law and I would want a refund, as everyone knows
when you buy out right an ea or software its yours, you can put it on many computers if you like as long as its only going to run on your account and not 10 of your friends that would be ok
I have many computers some at home some in my spanish home and some up stairs so I can keep an eye on trades during the night, having my ea on them is essential and 10 is easily enough
all I would like is for someone to tell me how its done instead of dodging the subject every time I ask like MQL5 also the fact that Leonel Bauta has let no email or anything is disgraceful.
if 10 activations so you can use it on 10 computers ...
- if you are complaining about the rules in general so it is for service desk for example ...
- if you are complaining about some seller so it is for the service desk too (because any discussion about market product is prohibited on the forum).
so I did not get you sorry ...
On the other terminals, Log into your MQL5 community account to retrieve purchased market products and download+install from there.
Hi Marco,
Thank you for your help, I have done what you said logged into community and clicked ok the screen just goes away nothing happens, I done what sergey said went to profile-purchases it just says you have 9 activations left that can be put on 9 different computers, what good is that if no one knows how to activate them lol cheers anyway, I wouldn't care I have hundreds of ea's on loads of different computers and I move them around all the time, simple, why the hell did I have to buy an ea the has more security than the us president lol
Hi Marco,
Thank you for your help, I have done what you said logged into community and clicked ok the screen just goes away nothing happens, I done what sergey said went to profile-purchases it just says you have 9 activations left that can be put on 9 different computers, what good is that if no one knows how to activate them lol cheers anyway, I wouldn't care I have hundreds of ea's on loads of different computers and I move them around all the time, simple, why the hell did I have to buy an ea the has more security than the us president lol
Look in the Journal log it should state something like MQL5 Community services Activated for geoff hornibrook
And then it should also state your balance etc.
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