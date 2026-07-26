Discussion of article "The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market" - page 25
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
as an option to read what it says. Honestly, it's really not a bad option.
Are you suggesting to forcefully close a position if a stop-out is close?
Are you suggesting to forcefully close a position if a stop out is close?
I don't know, try it.
I don't need to...
Hello, I have published a new strategy for Gold only, but during the system self-test it uses EURUSD and gives an error report, which causes my EA to fail. The error message is as follows:
test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) tester stopped because OnInit returns non-zero code 1 disconnected there are no trading operations
Also, in my EA, if the user uses a product other than xauusd or gold, the system will pop up an error message.
This is the minimum distance from the price at which a stop cannot be placed.
If >=, then we reach the last point of this distance.
Hello, I've created my robot and when I try to upload it, it gives an error when validating a currency pair that I haven't developed to carry out operations, which is the XAUUSD, how do I remove this from the test?
The error follows:
test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) strategy tester report 77 total trades test on XAUUSD,D1 (netting) disconnected there are no trading operations
It has already been stated here on this topic and in the Market rules, that you are not allowed to limit your EA in any way, not even to any particular symbol or time-frame. It must be able to operate with any and all symbols or time-frames, even if it is designed for specific trading environment in particular. Your EA must be coded to adjust to different contract specifications and broker conditions irrespectively.
Can someone help me fix this error?
Change the messages (logs) to the English language: https: //www.mql5.com/pt/articles/385
Description, all messages and names of input parameters of the MQL5 programme should be in English. [ . . . ]
What can I do if there is no data available for the test?
Is there a way to pass the test anyway?
test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) strategy tester report 104 total trades test on XAUUSD,D1 (netting) XAUUSD: no history data from 2023.02.01 00:00 to 2023.07.01 00:00 there are no trading operations