Discussion of article "The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market" - page 23
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test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) 2022.02.01 09:36:20 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.12832 tp: 1.12078 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 09:37:40 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.12837 tp: 1.12081 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 09:37:59 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.12836 tp: 1.12080 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 09:38:00 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.12837 tp: 1.12081 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 09:38:20 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.12836 tp: 1.12080 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 09:41:40 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.12847 tp: 1.12057 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 09:41:59 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.12847 tp: 1.12057 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 09:42:00 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.12847 tp: 1.12057 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 09:44:40 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.12850 tp: 1.12060 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 09:44:59 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.12847 tp: 1.12057 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 09:45:00 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.12848 tp: 1.12058 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 17:43:40 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.13007 tp: 1.11921 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 17:44:40 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.13014 tp: 1.11928 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 17:44:59 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.13014 tp: 1.11928 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 17:45:00 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.13016 tp: 1.11930 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 17:45:40 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.13000 tp: 1.11908 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 17:45:59 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.13003 tp: 1.11911 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 17:46:00 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.13005 tp: 1.11913 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 17:46:20 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.13000 tp: 1.11908 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 17:59:40 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.13003 tp: 1.11911 [Invalid price] 2022.02.01 17:59:59 failed instant sell 1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.13020 tp: 1.11928 [Invalid price] there are no trading operationsit can't be possible that the trading robot can't open a trade as I personally use this robot and here it is!!!!
Please help me, I don't understand what's cause my validation to show like this, if I understand the problem, I will know where to fix my code. Thanks
Please help me, I don't understand what's cause my validation to show like this, if I understand the problem, I will know where to fix my code. Thanks
Hi, you need to check positions for Margin Stop Out and close positions before Stop Out.
ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO
Hi, you need to check positions for Margin Stop Out and close positions before Stop Out.
ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO
Thank you so much sir, let's me try to fix now.
I really need help—I'm stuck here with a 'no trading operation' error. I would appreciate any advice or assistance on how to fix my code so that I can resolve this issue. I've attempted several shortcuts, but no matter what I do, I keep encountering this error.
Hi, I am trying to upload an EA, but I always get the same error
I run the same test locally but I don't get any errors. What could be happening to cause these errors?
Hi, I am trying to upload an EA, but I always get the same error
I run the same test locally but I don't get any errors. What could be happening to cause these errors?
Ok, I have solved it, I had to check the stop levels against the price.
Hello, me again.
I only have one error left but I can't find the solution to this one.
I am always checking the margin I have before doing any buy or sell with this method:
got error in validation process that i cant find that when i got back test on mqlf5 on that date no error in my terminal