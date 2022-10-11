Works on the strategy tester but not on live trading
if(Close[0]>movingAverage) if(K0 > 80) if(Close[0]<Open[1] && Close[0]>Close[2]) if(OrdersTotal()==0) OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,LotSize,Bid,3,Bid+(StopLoss*Pips),Bid-(TakeProfit*Pips),NULL,MagicNumber,0,Red); Print("OrderSend failed with error #",GetLastError());
Check the return of OrderSend() and print the error.
Like this?
Read the documentation for OrderSend(). It even gives you an example of dealing with errors.
if(Close[0]>Open[1]) if(OrdersTotal()==0) ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,LotSize,Ask,3,Ask-(StopLoss*Pips),Ask+(TakeProfit*Pips),NULL,MagicNumber,0,Green); if(ticket<0) { Print("OrderSend failed with error #",GetLastError()); } else Print("OrderSend placed successfully"); if(Close[0]<Open[1]) if(OrdersTotal()==0) ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,LotSize,Bid,3,Bid+(StopLoss*Pips),Bid-(TakeProfit*Pips),NULL,MagicNumber,0,Red); if(ticket<0) { Print("OrderSend failed with error #",GetLastError()); } else Print("OrderSend placed successfully");
I copy and pasted the highlighted piece of code above from one of your comments on another thread, but when I ran the code it just rapidly fired out lots of "OrderSend placed successfully" messages without actually placing any trades. Do you know why this is?
Yes.
if(Close[0]>Open[1]) if(OrdersTotal()==0) ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,LotSize,Ask,3,Ask-(StopLoss*Pips),Ask+(TakeProfit*Pips),NULL,MagicNumber,0,Green); //The following code is completely independent of the above if so will be executed regardless of whether the conditions are met. if(ticket<0) { Print("OrderSend failed with error #",GetLastError()); } else Print("OrderSend placed successfully");
You should get into the habit of using the styler as it will often reveal such errors. Unrelated code will not be indented.
Yes.
