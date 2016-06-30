Forecast for Q2'16 - levels for USD/CAD - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.25 16:25
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BoC Overnight Rate and 69 pips price movement
2016-05-25 14:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
=========="The Bank of Canada today announced that it is maintaining its target for the overnight rate at 1/2 per cent. The Bank Rate is correspondingly 3/4 per cent and the deposit rate is 1/4 per cent."
==========
USD/CAD M5: 69 pips price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.28 15:43
Fundamental Weekly Forecasts for Dollar Index, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and GOLD (based on the article)USD/CAD - "With USD/CAD largely failing to preserve the upward trend from early May, the near-term advance in the exchange rate may ultimately turn out to be a failed attempt to test the April high (1.3218), and the pair may continue to give back the rebound from 1.2460 should the key data prints out of the U.S. and Canada spur a further shift in the monetary policy outlook."
Daily price is located below 100 SMA/200 SMA reversal area for the bearish market condition: the price is ranging within 1.2836 support level and 1.3187 resistance level. Symmetric triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed for direction of the bullish reversal to be started or the bearish trend to be continuing.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.31 14:45
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's Gross Domestic Product and 46 pips price movement
2016-05-31 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
==========
USD/CAD M5: 46 pips price movement by Canada's Gross Domestic Product news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.09 17:47
USD/CAD Fundamentals: BOC Financial System Review and 34 pips price movement
==========
2016-06-09 14:30 GMT | [CAD - BOC Financial System Review]
[CAD - BOC Financial System Review] = Assessment of conditions in the financial system and potential risks to financial stability.
==========
==========
USD/CAD M5: 34 pips price movement by BOC Financial System Review news event
==========
USD/CAD Daily Technicals: 1.2654 support to be testing for 2-month low at 1.2460 as a nearest bearish target
Daily price is located below 100 SMA/200 SMA for the primary bearish market condition: the price is breaking 1.2654 support to below for the 2-month low at 1.2460 as a next bearish target
SUMMARY : bearish
- Recommendation
to go short: watch close daily price to break 1.2654 support level for possible sell trade
- Recommendation
to go long: watch close daily price to break 1.3296 resistance level for possible buy trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.10 11:53Trading News Events: Canada's Employment Change (adapted from the article)
"Despite forecasts for an uptick in the jobless rate, a 1.8K rebound in Canada Employment may heighten the appeal of the loonie and spur a near-term decline in USD/CAD as the data highlights an improved outlook for growth and inflation."
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
"Even though the Bank of Canada (BoC) retains a cautious outlook for the real economy, Governor Stephen Poloz and Co. may stick to the sidelines throughout 2016 and show a greater willingness to gradually move away from its easing cycle especially as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau implements fiscal support to encourage a stronger recovery."
====
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: bearish ranging near bullish reversal within narrow s/r levels waiting for direction
Daily price was on breakout with the bearish reversal: price broke Ichimoku cloud to below to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition. For now, the price is moved along one of the Senkou Span line for the bullish trend to be resumed or for the bearish trend to be continuing.
Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the ranging condition, and Trend Strength indicator is evaluating the trend as the primary bearish in the near future.
If D1 price will break 1.2654 support level on close bar so the primary bearish trend will be continuing with 1.2460 level as a possible bearish target.
If D1 price will break 1.3187 resistance level on close bar so the price will be reversed back to the bullish market condition.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bearishTREND : waiting to break the levels for direction
==========
USD/CAD M5: 85 pips price movement by Canada's Employment Change news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.11 10:11
Fundamental Weekly Forecasts for Dollar Index, NZD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CNH, USD/JPY, AUD/USD and GOLD (based on the article)USD/CAD - "A minor data point compared to the inflation reading on Friday will be the Manufacturing Sales on Wednesday. The prior print of -0.9% MoM and 3.1% annualized will be a basis to compare Wednesday print. However, the print will be discounted given the large macro even south of the border when the Federal Reserve releases their June rate decision at 2:00 pm EST."
Forecast for Tomorrow - levels for USD/CAD
H4 intra-day price is located below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart: the price is on bear market rally to be started on open H4 bar by 1.2766 resistance level to be broken on the open bar for now. Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the secondary rally to be started, and if H4 bar is goint to be opened above 1.2766 level on Monday so the rally will be started, if not so the price will be on bearish ranging within narrow s/r levels.
If H4 price will break 1.2654 support level on close bar so the primary bearish trend will be continuing.
If H4 price will break 1.2766 resistance level on close bar so the local uptrend as the secondary market rally will be started.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bearishTREND : bear market rally
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.15 15:00
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's Manufacturing Shipments and 18 pips range price movement
2016-06-15 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Manufacturing Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Manufacturing Sales] = Change in the total value of sales made by manufacturers.
==========
==========
USD/CAD M5: 18 pips range price movement by Canada's Manufacturing Shipments news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.17 11:41
Trading News Events: Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) (adapted from the article)
H4 price is located near SMA with period 100 (100-SMA) and SMA with the period 200 (200-SMA) waiting for the direction for the possible breakout or breakdown.
SUMMARY : rangingTREND : waiting for direction
USD/CAD M5: 22 pips range price movement by Canada's Consumer Price Index news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.22 11:31
Trading News Events: Canada Retail Sales (adapted from the article)
H4 price is on ranging below 200 SMA on the bearish area of the chart within the narrow support/resistance level such as the following:
Ascending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed for the local uptrend as the secondary rally to be started in the near future.
SUMMARY : ranging
TREND : bearish
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.22 14:42
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Retail Sales and 34 pips price movement
2016-06-22 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
==========
USD/CAD M5: 34 pips price movement by Canada Retail Sales news event
==========
USD/CAD M5: the price is on bearish breakdown by breaking key support levels together with descending triangle pattern to below for the intra-day bearish trend to be continuing.
If the price breaks 1.2741 support level to below on close M5 bar so the bearish breakdown will be continuing, otherwise - ranging bearish.