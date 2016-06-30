Forecast for Q2'16 - levels for USD/CAD - page 2
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USD/CAD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - Ahead of Canada Retail Sales
H4 price is on bearish market condition located below Ichimoku cloud: the price is ranging within narrow support/resistance levels for the bear market rally to be started or for the primary bearish trend to be continuing. Chinkou Span line is located below the price indicating the ranging bearish condition, and Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the ranging condition as well in the near future.
If H4 price will break 1.2627 support level on close H4 bar so the primary bearish will be continuing.
If H4 price will break 1.2744 resistance level so the local uptrend as the bear market rally will be started.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bearishTREND : ranging
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.22 14:51
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Retail Sales and 60 pips price movement
2016-04-22 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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USD/CAD M5: 60 pips price movement by Canada Retail Sales news event :
USD/CAD ahead of Canada's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2016-04-29 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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H4 intra-day price is on bearish market condition located to be below 200 period SMA (200 SMA) and 100 period SMA (100 SMA). The price is testing 1.1514 support level to below for the primary bearish trend to be continuing. Alternatively, if the price breaks 1.2605 resistance level to above so the local uptrend as the bear market rally will be started with 1.2857 bullish reversal level - if the price breaks this 1.2857 levels too so the reversal of the price movement from the primary bearish to the ranging bullish condition may be started.
USD/CAD M5. This timeframe may be more interesting as we are talking intra-day price movement about high impacted news event (Cadana's GDP) - as we know - the traders are using M5 timeframe to trade news events for example.
As we see from the chart - the price is below 100 SMA/200 SMA area for the bearish condition with the following key reversal support/resistance levels:
Anyway, the developing patterns (Retracement, AB=CD and 3-Drives) for timeframes started with M30 are estimating the uptrend so we will see about how the situation will be developed today for example:
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.29 14:47
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Gross Domestic Product and 28 pips range price movement
2016-04-29 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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USD/CAD M5: 28 pips range price movement by Canada Gross Domestic Product news event :
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.30 08:58
Fundamental Weekly Forecasts for Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CNH, USD/CAD, AUD/USD and GOLD (based on the article)USD/CAD - "There are three components that have led to a Canadian Dollar surge since the end of January in Oil, US Dollar, and Canadian Economic Data. However, if you would like to boil these factors down to one market to watch, the closing of the gap in 2Y sovereign yields between the United States and Canada is great."
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.04 15:12
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canadian International Merchandise Trade and 76 pips price movement
2016-05-04 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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USD/CAD M5: 76 pips price movement by Canadian International Merchandise Trade news event :
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.14 10:11
Forex Weekly Outlook May 16-20 (the source)
The US dollar had another positive week, enjoying some good data. UK and US inflation data, housing figures and most importantly the FOMC Meeting Minutes stand out. These are the highlights of this week.
USD/CAD Price Action Analysis - intra-day ranging bullish; daily bear market rally; 1.3154 resistance level is the key
H4 intra-day price is located far above 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA for the primary bullish market condition with secondary ranging between Fibo support level at 1.2837 and Fibo resistance level at 1.3154:
If the price will break Fibo support level at 1.2837 so the reversal of the intra-day price movement from the primary bullish to the primary bearish market condition will be started.
If the price will break Fibo resistance level at 1.3154 from below to above so the primary bullish trend will be continuing with good possible breakout of the price movement.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
Trend:H4 - ranging bullish
D1 - bear market rally
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.20 11:29Trading News Events: Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) (based on the article)
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Even though the Bank of Canada (BoC) has turned upbeat on the economy in 2016, Governor Stephen Poloz and Co. may opt to retain the accommodative policy stance for an extended period as the central bank continues to highlight the persistent slack in the real economy.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish CAD Trade: Headline & Core Rate of Inflation Exceed Market Forecast
Bearish CAD Trade: Canada CPI Report Disappoints
- Need to see red, five-minute candle following the release to consider a short trade on USD/CAD.
- If market reaction favors a bullish loonie trade, sell USD/CAD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long USD/CAD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bullish Canadian dollar trade, just in reverse.
USD/CAD Daily
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.20 14:48
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Consumer Price Index and 20 pips price movement
2016-05-20 12:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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USD/CAD M5: 20 pips price movement by Canada Consumer Price Index news event