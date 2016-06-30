Forecast for Q2'16 - levels for USD/CAD - page 4
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.29 22:31
Trading News Events: Canadian GDP (adapted from the article)
2016-06-30 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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There are 5 possible scenarios related to this news events
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USD/CAD H4: correction to be started within the primary bullish. The price is on the secondary correction which is started on open H4 bar for now by 1.2973 support level to be broken to below with Chinkou Span line to be ready to break the price for good possible breakdown.
If the price breaks 1.2973 support level to below on close H4 bar so the secondary correction within the primary bullish condition will be started.
If the price breaks Senkou Span line at 1.2887 on close H4 bar so we may see the bearish reversal to be started on this timeframe.
If the price breaks 1.3107 resistance to above so the primary bullish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be continuing with the ranging bullish trend within the levels.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.30 10:01
USD/CAD Recovers But Still Far From Pre-Brexit Levels (based on the article)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.30 14:52
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canadian GDP and 18 pips range price movement
2016-06-30 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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USD/CAD M5: 18 pips range price movement by Canadian GDP news event :
Price loves the green zone