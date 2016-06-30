Forecast for Q2'16 - levels for EUR/USD - page 11
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.23 09:08
U.K. Brexit Referendum: Polls Open (based on the article)
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EUR/USD M5: 17 pips price movement by Brexit Referendum: Polls Open news event
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GBP/USD M5: 67 pips price movement by Brexit Referendum: Polls Open news event
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.24 08:45
U.K. Voters Back 'Brexit,' Will Leave European Union (based on the article)
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EUR/USD : 465 pips price movement by Brexit Referendum Final Results Expectation
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GBP/USD : 1,639 pips price movement by Brexit Referendum Final Results Expectation
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.27 08:31
Realization of Brexit is a Potential Nightmare for the Euro (based on the article)
"Volatility in markets and the uncertainty around the long-term viability of the EU will likely put a small but noticeable chill on economic activity, which conveniently gives the European Central Bank cover to ease further, something the Euro-Zone desperately needs. Overnight Index Swaps markets have dragged forward expectations for a rate cut by September 2016 (62%), suggesting that markets feel liquidity assistance will be necessary as uncertainty persists (there are signs of funding pressures increasing). Anticipation of ECB action could weigh against the Euro, as it has done consistently over the past five years."
Daily price broke 100 SMA/200 SMA on Friday for the bearish market condition. New Monday's candle was opened below 100 SMA/200 SMA reversal in the primary bearish area of the chart. RSI indicator is estimating the bearish condition, and symmetric triangle pattern was crossed by the price to below for the bearish trend to be continuing with 1.0911 nearest target.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.28 10:59
Intra-Day Fundamentals: EU Parliament to Vote on Resolution on U.K. Referendum
2016-06-28 08:00 GMT | [EUR - EU Parliament to Vote on Resolution on U.K. Referendum]
[EUR - EU Parliament to Vote on Resolution on U.K. Referendum] = MEPs will meet on in Brussels for an extraordinary plenary session at 10:00. Parliament's political group leaders will discuss the consequences of the UK vote with Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and a representative of the Dutch Presidency of the Council. They will vote on a non-binding resolution to feed into Wednesday's meeting of 27 EU heads of state and government on the same topic. Parliament will have to approve any withdrawal agreement with the UK as well as any agreement on a new relationship between the EU and the UK.
==========European Parliament to press UK for quick exit ahead of summit (from Independent article):
"European Union lawmakers are meeting in emergency session to discuss the U.K.'s unprecedented vote to leave the EU, set to call for Britain to trigger the exit process immediately. A non-binding draft resolution drawn up for Tuesday's session says the process should be launched once Prime Minister David Cameron notifies the outcome of the British referendum to EU leaders. Cameron is to share his views about the referendum and perhaps Britain's future at a summit in Brussels on Tuesday afternoon. He has signaled that Britain might not trigger the exit clause known as Article 50 until October. EU nations acknowledge the political chaos in the U.K. but they want Article 50 triggered as soon as possible to calm markets and reassure European citizens."
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EUR/USD M5: 19 pips price movement by EU Parliament to Vote on Resolution on U.K. Referendum news event
GBP/USD M5: 68 pips price movement by EU Parliament to Vote on Resolution on U.K. Referendum news event
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.28 14:44
Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Gross Domestic Product
2016-06-28 12:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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EUR/USD M5: 9 pips range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news event
GBP/USD M5: 27 pips range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news event
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.29 07:54
Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
EUR/USD: bearish breakdown
H4 price is on bearish condition with the secondary ranging: the price is located below 200 SMA in the primary bearish area of the chart with the ranging within 1.1426 "bullish reversal" resistance level and 1.0911 "bearish continuation" level.
If the price breaks 1.1426 level to above so the intra-day bullish reversal will be started, and if the price breaks 1.0911 level to below so the bearish trend will be continuing.
Daily price broke 200 SMA to below to be reversed to the primary bearish condition. Symmetric triangle pattern was broken to below with 1.0911 level to be tested for the bearish trend to be continuing in the near future.
United Overseas Bank is considering the EUR/USD price to be on bearish market condition with 1.0820 target:
"There is no change to the bearish EUR view; the current movement is viewed as a short-term consolidation phase which should lead to further EUR weakness towards 1.0820 in the coming days."
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.30 17:48
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BoE Gov Carney Speaks and 185 pips range price movement
2016-06-30 15:00 GMT | [GBP - BoE Gov Carney Speaks]
[GBP - BoE Gov Carney Speaks] = The speech at the Bank of England, in London.
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Uncertainty, the economy and policy - speech by Mark Carney :
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GBP/USD M5: 185 pips range price movement by BoE Gov Carney Speaks news event :