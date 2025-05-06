Scripts: SetSellStopOrder

The script is developed for placing a SellStop order with fixed trigger levels, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in points from the current price.

Author: Nikolay Kositsin

 
Hi Nikolay, I am a beginner, I tried to set up two Buy and Sellstopov orders at the same time. It did not work out, but it turned out in one order with one parameters 2, it is possible and three, then they are stretched in a grid. I liked it even better. Of course, it would be better to get a grid at once, and even better together with an expert in case of large candles. Thank you. And great respect for your titanic work
 

Dear Nikolay, I downloaded your SetBuyStopOrder.mq5. Installed. Compiled. When dragging it to a chart, a window with parameters opens and its name appears in the upper right corner of the terminal. Autotrading is enabled. Everything seems to be correct. But when pressing "OK" the order is not set. After 1-2 seconds the name disappears from the upper right corner. What can be the reason? Could you please tell me if you have a chance?


 
I don't know when you will get an answer from Nikolay, as he doesn't often appear on the Forum, so in order to speed up the process of solving this problem, you need a printout from the Experts tab of the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal. It is possible that you have set incorrect parameters. Just copy everything that will be written in the message on this tab and post it here.

Regards, Vladimir.

