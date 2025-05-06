Scripts: SetSellStopOrder
Dear Nikolay, I downloaded your SetBuyStopOrder.mq5. Installed. Compiled. When dragging it to a chart, a window with parameters opens and its name appears in the upper right corner of the terminal. Autotrading is enabled. Everything seems to be correct. But when pressing "OK" the order is not set. After 1-2 seconds the name disappears from the upper right corner. What can be the reason? Could you please tell me if you have a chance?
I don't know when you will get an answer from Nikolay, as he doesn't often appear on the Forum, so in order to speed up the process of solving this problem, you need a printout from the Experts tab of the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal. It is possible that you have set incorrect parameters. Just copy everything that will be written in the message on this tab and post it here.
Regards, Vladimir.
