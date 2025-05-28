History center not working to download historical data.

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Hi. People

Lately history center is not working and I can't download any historical data.

Is this due to planed schedule ? or Is it happen since new build 950 ?

Just want to clarify what is going on.

Kind regards.

 

It works for me (make sure that your Metatrader is connected with the broker's server):


[Deleted]  
Young Ho Seo:

Hi. People

Lately history center is not working and I can't download any historical data.

Is this due to planed schedule ? or Is it happen since new build 950 ?

Just want to clarify what is going on.

Kind regards.

It does not work for me, too. When I press F2 to download the data, I get a message like this "There are no new data for a symbol 'EURUSD'"

I have tried 4 brokers and still same.  Please help us!

 
Real trader:

It does not work for me, too. When I press F2 to download the data, I get a message like this "There are no new data for a symbol 'EURUSD'"

I have tried 4 brokers and still same.  Please help us!

Downloading historical data from meta trader is what I do day to day basis. I already tried two brokers but for few days I can't downlaod any more historical data.

Please someone save us from this crisis. T T

Kind regards.
 
Sergey Golubev:

It works for me (make sure that your Metatrader is connected with the broker's server):


Yes. I do that every time. It is connected to broker. But it does not download anything.
 

If no new data so it means that it was already downloaded ...

You can also check in Tools - Charts for 'Max bars in history' and 'Max bars in chart'.

But anyway - I do not have the problem with it ...

 
Sergey Golubev:

If no new data so it means that it was already downloaded ...

You can also check in Tools - Charts for 'Max bars in history' and 'Max bars in chart'.

But anyway - I do not have the problem with it ...

It may be possible idea. In fact i do not have the problem to back test some of the strategies for many years. However, the modelling quality is really poor. 


 

Just for example (about what/how I am doing):

  • go to Tools - Hostory Center, find the pair (double click on the pair's name and 'timeframes' will be opened), double click (by mouse) on selected timeframe (I am double clicking on all the timeframes) - and the data will be loaded to MT4.
  • open the chart for this pair with selected timeframe, and refresh this chart (right mouse click and select 'Refresh', and the data will be loaded from Historical Center of my MT4 to the chart (and for backtesting too - same action: open the chart and refresh it for selected timeframe).

For example, if I want to backtest some EA with AUDJPY H1 so I go to History Center to find AUDJPY H1 and double click on it. After that - I open AUDJPY H1 chart and refresh it. And I check with Journal after that to be sure that data was loaded. After that only I will backtest EA with Strategy Tester on AUDJPY H1.

This is my experience. ..

 
Real trader:

It does not work for me, too. When I press F2 to download the data, I get a message like this "There are no new data for a symbol 'EURUSD'"

I have tried 4 brokers and still same.  Please help us!

did you contact your Internet Provider???

or 

As Sergey previously said: you don't have more data to download (you have them already)

 
Mohammad Soubra:

did you contact your Internet Provider???

or 

As Sergey previously said: you don't have more data to download (you have them already)

Internet is working fine cause I can do web surfing. Just I am not able to get high modelling quality. 

T T
 

plz put a snapshot same the following

 

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