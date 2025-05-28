History center not working to download historical data. - page 3
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Hi there,
I have a problem with the historycenter. Is it down? See picture.
There is contact with the Brooker's server. Just 3 month of 1 min data is provided in the historycenter.
There is no download activity (no green download progression bar appears)
The journal gives..."Historycenter cannot connect to history.metaquotes.net: 80"
I couldn't find this error message on the internet.
Anyone who knows more about this? Anyone the same problem?
Kind regards
L.S.,
Is anyone working on this issue? I added the words "from MT4 platform".
"History center not working to download historical data from MT4 platform"
There is no response from the MT4 history center on requests on different servers (in Germany and in the Netherlands). See the middle questionmarks in the picture of my post here above.
Any Metaquotes response?
Kind regards
Same error
History center not working to download historical data from MT4 platform
Currently experiencing the same problem. Quite frustrating. I have tried different brokers US & AU and nothing.
Hopefully they fix it soon...
Hi there,
Given the fact that the helpdesk is only available for financial problems, is it possible that one of the moderators spread some licht on this issue?
Beste regards
Hello.
Please try again, the history center should work now.
Hi Alexey,
Thanks again ;-)