There are no new data for symbol eurusd

Hi folks, 
I am unable to download historical data. when i attempt, i get the message: there are no new data for symbol. I have not previously downloaded any data. I've tried this on both real and demo accounts
Could you please advise.

Best regards.
 

I also have this issue

I have made multiple attempts to resolve, but nothing

Anyone found a solution?

thanks

 
Marco Solito #: Anyone found a solution?

Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.

What useful information have you provided?

 

I think when it comes to data if the broker has full control they are not taking their job too seriously

I checked on a new install what data I could download and it was only like 2000 bars also

 
Forgive me, the description of the user who opened the post is short but very comprehensive, so I mistakenly thought it might be enough

In my specific case, in the 2 MT4 platforms that I have installed on my computer, both of them provide the error attached when I try to download the historical data of any symbol


Specifically with brokers ic market and roboforex show the error.

I tried rebooting, reinstalling, and changed from demo to real server

thanks

After replying, I noticed that other users also noticed the problem and wrote on this thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/72835/page3

2021-10-29 Update, the admin replied on the other thread, the problem is solved, you can also close this thread

Thanks

