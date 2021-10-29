There are no new data for symbol eurusd
- History center not working to download historical data.
- Download Historical Data from specific broker Mt5
- There are no new data for symbol error
I also have this issue
I have made multiple attempts to resolve, but nothing
Anyone found a solution?
thanks
I think when it comes to data if the broker has full control they are not taking their job too seriously
I checked on a new install what data I could download and it was only like 2000 bars also
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
What useful information have you provided?
Forgive me, the description of the user who opened the post is short but very comprehensive, so I mistakenly thought it might be enough
In my specific case, in the 2 MT4 platforms that I have installed on my computer, both of them provide the error attached when I try to download the historical data of any symbol
Specifically with brokers ic market and roboforex show the error.
I tried rebooting, reinstalling, and changed from demo to real server
thanks
After replying, I noticed that other users also noticed the problem and wrote on this thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/72835/page3
2021-10-29 Update, the admin replied on the other thread, the problem is solved, you can also close this thread
Thanks
