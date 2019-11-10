please help me to put buy and sell arrow on this code. - page 2
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Migrate to new technologies: use projects in MQL5 Storage (Projects - MetaEditor). I created a Project for you:
Done sir, but is not function yet.
sir Karputov Vladimir, please response to my post
Help: ObjectsDeleteAll.
Check the folder "Projects" in MetaEditor.
P.S. For optimization it is necessary to limit the number of bars to draw the arrows.
But it won't be today.
Attach version "1.04" file.
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please help me to put buy and sell arrow on this code.
Karputov Vladimir, 2015.11.09 13:36
Check the folder "Projects" in MetaEditor.
P.S. For optimization it is necessary to limit the number of bars to draw the arrows.
But it won't be today.
Attach version "1.04" file.