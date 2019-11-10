please help me to put buy and sell arrow on this code.
please response to my post.
i need ur help.
See example from help: OBJ_ARROW
have tried to print the arrows but all to no avail .
please help out .
these are codes belo.
#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_color1 Green #property indicator_color2 Red extern bool Alerts=TRUE; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { return (0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { return (0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| expert start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { //---- if(Alerts==TRUE) { if(Close[4]>Open[4] && Close[3]>Open[3] && Close[2]>Open[2] && Close[1]<Open[2]) { string SELLSIGNAL="SELLSIGNAL"+(string)Time[1]; if(ObjectFind(0,SELLSIGNAL)!=0) { ObjectCreate(SELLSIGNAL,OBJ_ARROW_DOWN,0,Time[1],Low[1]-(Period()*Point*2)); ObjectSet(SELLSIGNAL,OBJPROP_WIDTH,5); ObjectSet(SELLSIGNAL,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,242); ObjectSet(SELLSIGNAL,OBJPROP_COLOR,Red); ObjectSetInteger(0,SELLSIGNAL,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_TOP); } else if(Close[4]<Open[4] && Close[3]<Open[3] && Close[2]<Open[2] && Close[1]>Open[2]) { string BUYSIGNAL="BUYSIGNAL"+(string)Time[1]; if(ObjectFind(0,BUYSIGNAL)!=0) { ObjectCreate(BUYSIGNAL,OBJ_ARROW_UP,0,Time[1],High[1]+(Period()*Point*2)); ObjectSet(BUYSIGNAL,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlue); ObjectSet(SELLSIGNAL,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,241); ObjectSet(BUYSIGNAL,OBJPROP_WIDTH,10); ObjectSetInteger(0,BUYSIGNAL,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_BOTTOM); } } } } //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Use:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ProjectName | //| Copyright 2012, CompanyName | //| http://www.companyname.net | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_color1 Green #property indicator_color2 Red extern bool Alerts=TRUE; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { return (0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { return (0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| expert start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //---- if(Alerts==TRUE) { if(Close[4]>Open[4] && Close[3]>Open[3] && Close[2]>Open[2] && Close[1]<Open[2]) { string SELLSIGNAL="SELLSIGNAL"+(string)Time[1]; if(ObjectFind(0,SELLSIGNAL)!=0) { ObjectCreate(SELLSIGNAL,OBJ_ARROW_DOWN,0,Time[1],Low[1]); ObjectSet(SELLSIGNAL,OBJPROP_WIDTH,5); ObjectSet(SELLSIGNAL,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,242); ObjectSet(SELLSIGNAL,OBJPROP_COLOR,Red); ObjectSetInteger(0,SELLSIGNAL,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_TOP); } else if(Close[4]<Open[4] && Close[3]<Open[3] && Close[2]<Open[2] && Close[1]>Open[2]) { string BUYSIGNAL="BUYSIGNAL"+(string)Time[1]; if(ObjectFind(0,BUYSIGNAL)!=0) { ObjectCreate(BUYSIGNAL,OBJ_ARROW_UP,0,Time[1],High[1]); ObjectSet(BUYSIGNAL,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlue); ObjectSet(SELLSIGNAL,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,241); ObjectSet(BUYSIGNAL,OBJPROP_WIDTH,10); ObjectSetInteger(0,BUYSIGNAL,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_BOTTOM); } } } } //---- return(prev_calculated); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Picture:
Скриншоты торговой платформы MetaTrader
RoboTrade Ltd, MetaTrader 4, Real
Thanks very much sir , but the sell arrow is not on top of the signal candle and also the buy arrow is not function , please what can i use to do that.
thanks alot.
Let's order: where should draw an arrow "DOWN"? Let's order: where should be drawn arrow "UP"?
Please draw a picture.
AND ALSO , ONCE IT DREW ARROW ON A TIME FRAME AND U MOVE TO ANOTHER TIME FRAME IT WILL STILL SHOW THE ARROW AND IT WILL ALSO DUPLICATE IT ,WHICH IS NOT SUPPOST TO BE .
How many arrows "DOWN"?
How many arrows "UP"?
my condition is to check for at least 3 consecutive bullish /bearish candle and wait for the bullish /bearish candle to engulf it . and once the engulfing candle closed below /above the last 1 of the consecutive candle , it should pop up alert and print/draw arrow.
Thanks for your reply sir, once the condition is is met like the attached picture below , it should be print / draw arrow below/above the signal bar which is engulfing candle.
IT very impressed sir , infact am realy grateful .
but there one thing that it does . i attached 2 images below , the first one is 1munite time frame . so the indicator print correct signal in 1 munite Time Frame and i switched to 15 munite Time Frame those arrows that were printed on 1 munite time frame appeared on 15 munite Time Frame which is not suppost to be sir.
i will be glad if this problem can be solved.
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please how can i display buy and sell arrow on the below codes .someone should please help me.
for (int i = 5; i > 1; i--)
{
if(Close[i] > Open[i]) { COUNT = COUNT + 1; }
else{ COUNT = COUNT - 1; } }
if (EnableBB==True)
{
if (COUNT == 4 && Close[1] < Open[1])
{ BUYARROW } }
if (EnableBB==True)
{
if (COUNT == -4 && Close[1] > Open[1])
{ SELLARROW}
}