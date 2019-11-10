please help me to put buy and sell arrow on this code. - page 3
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i dont get your message boss
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
please help me to put buy and sell arrow on this code.
Karputov Vladimir, 2015.11.09 13:36
Check the folder "Projects" in MetaEditor.
P.S. For optimization it is necessary to limit the number of bars to draw the arrows.
But it won't be today.
Attach version "1.04" file.
In the message above, I have attached a version 1.04. A new version is available to you in MetaEditor Projects folder.
Good day sir, i have amended the code and is working well now but the only problem that i encountered is that , once i get signal from,let say 5munite time frame and the new bar formed then once the 2nd new bar formed , the arrow will disapear . whish i understand that the arrow only indicate /print when condition is still active. and also i will like the arrow to show on the history .
attached file is below.
tanks for your support sir.
Good day sir, i have amended the code and is working well now but the only problem that i encountered is that , once i get signal from,let say 5munite time frame and the new bar formed then once the 2nd new bar formed , the arrow will disapear . whish i understand that the arrow only indicate /print when condition is still active. and also i will like the arrow to show on the history .
attached file is below.
tanks for your support sir.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
please help me to put buy and sell arrow on this code.
Karputov Vladimir, 2015.11.09 13:36
Check the folder "Projects" in MetaEditor.
P.S. For optimization it is necessary to limit the number of bars to draw the arrows.
But it won't be today.
Attach version "1.04" file.
In the message above, I have attached a version 1.04. A new version is available to you in MetaEditor Projects folder.
it coulkd be that, but it don't give any satisfying signal :
i think that you will have to reverse arrow_up and arrow_down to get the right stuff.
In the message above, I have attached a version 1.04. A new version is available to you in MetaEditor Projects folder.
Yes sir, but the arrow doesn't indicate / print base on my condition sir.
You're talking about version 1.04? Insert screenshot graphic, please. The graph should be date, period and the title character.
P.S. Sorri. I attached the version 1.5
You're talking about version 1.04? Insert screenshot graphic, please. The graph should be date, period and the title character.
P.S. Sorri. I attached the version 1.5
working perfect now sir.may almighty God bless you abundantly sir.
have worked on the alert also and is doing well.
wanna work on how to secure mql4 now. is there tutorial for it sir?
working perfect now sir.may almighty God bless you abundantly sir.
have worked on the alert also and is doing well.
wanna work on how to secure mql4 now. is there tutorial for it sir?