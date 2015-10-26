iTime , iLow, iHigh is not working

New comment
 

Hi every body ,

I tried to use iTime

iTime("EURUSD",PERIOD_H1,0)

it give me 2012.06,14 09:00:00


but I need the current candle information. what I have to do ?

iHigh - MQL4 Documentation
  • docs.mql4.com
iHigh - MQL4 Documentation
 

Hi

Use the the CopyRates() function for the data of the last incomplete BAR or complete BARS.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/copyrates

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/structures/mqlrates


Use the SymbolInfoTick() function for the data of the most recent tick.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/marketinformation/symbolinfotick

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/structures/mqltick

// Info of the last incomplete BAR
//---------------------------------

// Rates Structure for the data of the Last (incomplete) BAR
   MqlRates BarData[1]; 
   CopyRates(Symbol(), Period(), 0, 1, BarData);

// Use the variable for your checks.   
   BarData[0].close
   BarData[0].real_volume
   BarData[0].time
   BarData[0].spread

// Info of the last tick.
//-----------------------

// The BID price.
   static double dBid_Price;   
   
// To be used for getting recent/latest price quotes
   MqlTick Latest_Price;      
   SymbolInfoTick(Symbol() ,Latest_Price);

   dBid_Price = Latest_Price.bid;  // Current Bid price.
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyRates
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyRates
  • www.mql5.com
Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyRates - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

Thanks for your reply

I am new in MQL , can you help me how to Alert the latest tick "hour period" high and low price.

 

Use this example:

// Info of the last incomplete BAR
//---------------------------------

// Rates Structure for the data of the Last (incomplete) BAR
   MqlRates BarData[1]; 
   CopyRates(Symbol(), Period(), 0, 1, BarData); // Copy the data of last (incomplete BAR)

// Date and Time variable.
//------------------------

   MqlDateTime TimePeriod; // MQL time structure. 
   TimeLocal(TimePeriod);  // Use current PC time for time variable.

   
   Alert("HIGH = ", BarData[0].high, " LOW = ", BarData[0].low, " Hour of the day: ", TimePeriod.hour);

// Or use the print() function.
   Print("HIGH = ", BarData[0].high, " LOW = ", BarData[0].low, " Hour of the day: ", TimePeriod.hour);
 

Again many  lot of thanks ,

but I print this code

   Alert("HIGH = ", BarData[0].high, " LOW = ", BarData[0].low, " Hour of the day: ", TimePeriod.hour, "  Date Time is : ",TimeToStr(BarData[0].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS));

the output is : HIGH = 1.2589 LOW = 1.2557 Hour of the day: 6  Date Time is : 2012.06.14 09:00:00

below the current tick info .. it's not the same .. what is the problem ?



 

Hi

This piece of code is not correct:

"TimeToStr(BarData[0].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS"


read these links:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/types/integer/datetime

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/dateandtime


For example, try:


// Shows the computer time:   
   Alert("HIGH = ", BarData[0].high, " LOW = ", BarData[0].low, " Hour of the day: ", TimePeriod.hour, " time: ", TimeLocal());

// Shows the broker server time:
   Alert("HIGH = ", BarData[0].high, " LOW = ", BarData[0].low, " Hour of the day: ", TimePeriod.hour, " time: ", TimeCurrent());
Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Data Types / Integer Types / Datetime Type
Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Data Types / Integer Types / Datetime Type
  • www.mql5.com
Language Basics / Data Types / Integer Types / Datetime Type - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

again and again many thanks and I am happy that u contact with me

always the hight and low is the same

I run the script all the day and it give me

HIGH = 1.2589 LOW = 1.2557 Hour of the day: 23 time: 1445900717

and in the morning it's the same

HIGH = 1.2589 LOW = 1.2557 Hour of the day: 6  Date Time is : 2012.06.14 09:00:00


find below my code "all Code" should I include something ????


void OnStart()
  {
// Info of the last incomplete BAR
//---------------------------------

// Rates Structure for the data of the Last (incomplete) BAR
   MqlRates BarData[1];
   CopyRates("EURUSD", Period(), 0, 1, BarData); // Copy the data of last (incomplete BAR)

// Date and Time variable.
//------------------------

   MqlDateTime TimePeriod; // MQL time structure.
   TimeLocal(TimePeriod);  // Use current PC time for time variable.

  
  // Alert("HIGH = ", BarData[0].high, " LOW = ", BarData[0].low, " Hour of the day: ", TimePeriod.hour, "  Date Time is : ",TimeToStr(BarData[0].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS));
   Alert("HIGH = ", BarData[0].high, " LOW = ", BarData[0].low, " Hour of the day: ", TimePeriod.hour, " time: ", TimeLocal());
// Or use the print() function.
  // Print("HIGH = ", BarData[0].high, " LOW = ", BarData[0].low, " Hour of the day: ", TimePeriod.hour);
 
  }



 

When I run this code in a custom indicator/file, I receive the correct prices and time.

You use it in a Expert Advisor code/file.

Run this code in a custom indicator. Try if it works.



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         Test.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
   {





// Info of the last tick.
//-----------------------

// The BID price.
   static double dBid_Price;   
   
// To be used for getting recent/latest price quotes
   MqlTick Latest_Price;      
   SymbolInfoTick(Symbol() ,Latest_Price);

   dBid_Price = Latest_Price.bid;  // Current Bid price.


// Info of the last incomplete BAR
//---------------------------------

// Rates Structure for the data of the Last (incomplete) BAR
   MqlRates BarData[1]; 
   CopyRates(Symbol(), Period(), 0, 1, BarData); // Copy the data of last (incomplete BAR)

// Date and Time variable.
//------------------------

   MqlDateTime TimePeriod; // MQL time structure. 
   TimeLocal(TimePeriod);  // Use current PC time for time variable.

// Shows the computer time:   
   Alert("HIGH = ", BarData[0].high, " LOW = ", BarData[0].low, " Hour of the day: ", TimePeriod.hour, " time: ", TimeLocal());

// Shows the broker server time:
   Alert("HIGH = ", BarData[0].high, " LOW = ", BarData[0].low, " Hour of the day: ", TimePeriod.hour, " time: ", TimeCurrent());

// Or use the print() function.
 //  Print("HIGH = ", BarData[0].high, " LOW = ", BarData[0].low, " Hour of the day: ", TimePeriod.hour);


   return(rates_total);
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
New comment