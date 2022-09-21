Highs and Lows in range on different days
Hello everyone.
Is there a way to get the maximum and minimum in a range of Hours from the current day to the next day?
Example
From Current Day Time 15:00
Until Next Day Time 14:00.
Thanks for the help
- high low previous day in a certain hour range? mt4 help!
- How can I get the current day high and low on an expert advisor?
- Candles
No. You can't read the future.
Fernando Silva #: I think I explained myself wrong. If the current day has 3:00 p.m., then the indicator that will create a line of the maximum and minimum until the next day but until 2:00 p.m.
Do you mean that you want the indicator to graphically extend the line (that represents the current high and low of the day), to the right-hand side of the graph, to a position that roughly represents the place where the future bars will eventually appear?
If so, then have a look at the following Indicator in the CodeBase by @Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov, 2022.05.07 05:47In a given time interval, a rectangle is constructed.
Fernando Carreiro #:
If so, then have a look at the following Indicator in the CodeBase by @Vladimir Karputov
If so, then have a look at the following Indicator in the CodeBase by @Vladimir Karputov
Similar to what I'm looking for, but this one builds from the same day,
I need one that builds from the current day to the next day in a time range.
I'll try to see if I can make some modifications to the code.
Thank you very much for your help.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register