Highs and Lows in range on different days

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Hello everyone.

Is there a way to get the maximum and minimum in a range of Hours from the current day to the next day?

Example

From Current Day Time 15:00

Until Next Day Time 14:00.

Thanks for the help
 
No. You can't read the future.
 
William Roeder #:
No. You can't read the future.

I think I explained myself wrong.


If the current day has 3:00 p.m., then the indicator that will create a line of the maximum and minimum until the next day but until 2:00 p.m.

[Deleted]  
Fernando Silva #: I think I explained myself wrong. If the current day has 3:00 p.m., then the indicator that will create a line of the maximum and minimum until the next day but until 2:00 p.m.

Do you mean that you want the indicator to graphically extend the line (that represents the current high and low of the day), to the right-hand side of the graph, to a position that roughly represents the place where the future bars will eventually appear?

[Deleted]  

If so, then have a look at the following Indicator in the CodeBase by @Vladimir Karputov

Code Base

Rectangle in interval

Vladimir Karputov, 2022.05.07 05:47

In a given time interval, a rectangle is constructed.
 
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

If so, then have a look at the following Indicator in the CodeBase by @Vladimir Karputov

 
Similar to what I'm looking for, but this one builds from the same day,

I need one that builds from the current day to the next day in a time range.

I'll try to see if I can make some modifications to the code.

Thank you very much for your help.
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