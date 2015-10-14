Copying Signal - help with ghost orders!
I found out that it's because if a signal has positions that are open 2 weeks ago, and when I start subscribing to the signal, it will copy positions that are 2 weeks ago with today's prices. How can I stop this from happening? Deviation from pips doesn't seem to do the trick
Unfortunately it's impossible to choose which orders should be copied. When you subscribe to the signal all orders synchronized automatically with signal provider.
I agree all orders to be sync is good even though it's weeks/days ago, but if signal order entry price and current market price differs by more than a certain number of pips, it shouldn't be copied.
Can we raise a feature request for this?
Otherwise it doesn't make sense to copy orders from signals even though they are a long time ago.
actually it's possible to choose which orders to copy from mt4 stand point of view
Method 1
when signal order entry datetime stamp is after signal subscription time
Method 2
price of signal order entry is within a certain number of pips to the current price
Now I have to do a staging because of this.
Workaround Steps:
1) Signal copied to MT4 Demo1 account
2) MT4 Demo1 account is copied to MT4 Real account with a trade copier where deviation is less than 5 pips, and only new trades are copied.
I agree all orders to be sync is good even though it's weeks/days ago, but if signal order entry price and current market price differs by more than a certain number of pips, it shouldn't be copied.
Can we raise a feature request for this?
Otherwise it doesn't make sense to copy orders from signals even though they are a long time ago.
It's good a good idea. But if at least one order will be not copied strategy and money management of signal provider can be broken. So subscriber may lost money. You should read about slippage here. And when you subscribe to the signal pay attention to this field.
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Example,
2015.09.11 16.24.02 - gbpusd buy 1.54263
2015.09.11 16.24.03 - cadjpy sell 91.010
2015.09.11 16.24.03 - eurgbp sell 0.73135
2015.09.11 16.24.04 - eurgpb sell 0.73135
2015.09.11 16.24.04 - audusd sell 0.70720
2015.09.11 16.24.05 - gbpusd sell 1.54263
In the comment of the order, it says it's placed by DELTA. But this order is nowhere to be found in the open positions or closed position
There's like lots of these ghost orders. Why?
I found out that it's because if a signal has positions that are open 2 weeks ago, and when I start subscribing to the signal, it will copy positions that are 2 weeks ago with today's prices. How can I stop this from happening? Deviation from pips doesn't seem to do the trick