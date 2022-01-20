Update Your MQL5.com Profile - Enhance Your Communication!
How can we send a private message?I did not like this version to be honest.
You have just registered and most likely you have questions such as, "How do I insert a picture to my a message?" "How do I format my MQL5 source code?" "Where are my personal messages kept?" You may have many other questions. In this article, we have prepared some hands-on tips that will help you get accustomed in MQL5.community and take full advantage of its available features.
You have just registered and most likely you have questions such as, "How do I insert a picture to my a message?" "How do I format my MQL5 source code?" "Where are my personal messages kept?" You may have many other questions. In this article, we have prepared some hands-on tips that will help you get accustomed in MQL5.community and take full advantage of its available features.
We are working hard to make MQL5.community convenient for each member. It is good when all necessary things are at your fingertips, everything is in perfect order and you feel yourself at home.
The first stage of our new campaign is the launch of the "Achievements" system that demonstrates your contribution to MQL5.community. Now we go ahead and update your profile on the web site. You can modify and customize it to your taste.
Additional screenshots: editing the cover, uploading an avatar and writing a new post in the timeline.
The whole world is a great social network and it is not surprising that mql5.com also follows that global trend. Now your account looks like a full featured social profile, where you can enter your personal information. Download a big image on your page, change your avatar, put links to your personal websites and share results of your work with other community members - all this can be done easily in your new profile.
A bit later we will implement the possibility to put "likes" and leave comments to any entry of your page. Speaking short, all present-day social features will be provided. Therefore, your account becomes your business card and event history record and you have the opportunity to get quick answers to your questions.
We are glad to inform that this trend will be continued. Profile change is not the last step. You will be the first to learn about the new possibilities, the ways to use them and the advantages you will gain.
In the meantime, check your updated profile, fill it out and post your messages in the timeline!