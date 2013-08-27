News Line in Signals
Other suggestions:
For now: picture insertion and/or html edition enabled like here.
For the future: optional automatic insertion of the performance graph (small image) and balance/equity in each news, to compare the performance and make a moment picture.
Other suggestions:
For now: picture insertion and/or html edition enabled like here.
For the future: optional automatic insertion of the performance graph (small image) and balance/equity in each news, to compare the performance and make a moment picture.
Nice feature, thanks, I just tested the new feature and it works very well.
A suggestion, to enrich this feature, is publish all news in the Profile "What's new" section too.
this is awesome, i was looking forward for something like this where i can share monthly Profit or Loss with my subscribers so that complete Transparency is maintained. I would suggest MQL5 add something like this for all Signal providers,
How/Why to implement,
1. On 1st of every month, check each Signal Profit or Loss and post it to their page where this news appears
2. Make it non-editable by all Signal providers, so that they cannot modify it and Complete Transparency for Signals is maintained.
3. Seen a lot of people complaining against many Signal Providers to be not transparent.
Cheers,
Guri
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We are glad to inform you that MQL5.com Signals now feature News made as a timeline concerning the operation of each definite signal. The timeline can be found on the web page dedicated to the appropriate signal right under its description. Thus, signals providers now have a convenient tool allowing them to quickly notify their subscribers of all changes and important events. Providers can add the news to the signal's pages in signal editing mode.
News messages cannot be formatted and no one can comment on them. The section can be used only to notify subscribers without the ability to receive some feedback from them.
Are you going on vacation and your signal will be out of action for some time? Have you found a new interesting strategy that is worth implementing into your signal? Do you want to share some statistics or inform that you already have one thousand subscribers? Write all this in the News! Your subscribers will not only see the updates on the signal's page but will also be notified via personal messages. Those who have specified their MetaQuotes IDs will receive push notifications.
Try the News right now!