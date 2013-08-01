MQL5.com Features Another Handy Social Function – Adding to Friends via the Forum
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After launching the News Feed, we continue to expand social functions of MQL5.community. Now you can not only share any Forum message via social networks but also quickly add its author to friends.
This can be done by clicking + sign to the right of Share icon:
Thus, you can add an author of a message you liked to friends in two clicks.
Please pay the most serious attention to filling out your MQL5.com profile. Avatar, background image, detailed description, link to your website – all these things can be important to a user who wants to add you to friends. Therefore, we recommend that you add as much information about yourself and your activity as possible, including your avatar and the background image. This will facilitate more effective communication with other traders within MQL5.community.
Fill out your profile, upload an avatar and a background image, share the news and add MQL5.com members to friends via the Forum instantly!