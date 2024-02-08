The Wall - A New Feature on MQL5.com!
It is really good section - everything new one is updated and categorized.
Very good section.
Great..
Good....
1. The problems with chart (https://www.mql5.com/en/charts) is no one can't comment on chart and no direct link on mql5.com (direct link on top of mql5.com like wall, codebase, job, etc)
2. Didn't MetaQuotes have Twitter and Facebook ? So, what's going on there ? Can you post that on mql5 wall too ?
We continue the development of MQL5.community, with an emphasis on social networking. And today we are pleased to announce the launch of the new website feature - the Wall.
The Wall is a digest encompassing all that is currently happening in the community and displays a variety of MQL5.com achievements. It reflects the entire activity of MQL5.com. The Wall highlights new Forum threads and Market best-sellers, shows the number of new screenshots posted and signals that have become available for subscription. Click on the Wall and you will immediately be "in the know" of what is out there in the community.
In addition, events can be monitored in your preferred community sections. All posts on the wall are divided into 6 categories - Articles, Forum, Code Base, Market, Signals and Charts. The entire history of the community is now available to you among other things, as the Wall covers all events from the launch of MQL5.com till now.
This allows you to get a quick insight into the life at MQL5.community at the present moment. It is somewhat similar to well-known social networks where recent activities of the member's friends are displayed on the member's home page. In our case the Wall makes it possible to conveniently view community members' activities on one page!