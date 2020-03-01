Experts: Trend_Catcher - page 7

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Atif Ahmed:
Gud selling shot ... i put da code in real account :)
Be careful, 
perhaps at first it needs demo before trading on real money (there are martingale in EA)
 

Hello my friend who are you following? Please share with me?

 
Automated-Trading:

Trend_Catcher:

Author: Dmitriy Epshteyn

Hi Dmitriy Epshteyn,

I set up it 2 days ago but still it didn't open any trades in my account. Can i know why? Do i need to run my MT4 all day?


 
realsoldier001:

Hi Dmitriy Epshteyn,

I set up it 2 days ago but still it didn't open any trades in my account. Can i know why? Do i need to run my MT4 all day?


Hi!

Do you use ECN account? If ECN, orders will not open, becorse orders in this EA open with SL and TP at once.

Yes, you need to run your MT4 all day for  not to skip open order.

 

becareful when using this EA, the default settings for M5 can make u burn your account. You can try out different settings though.

MA_slow: 350

MA_fast: 85

MA_fast2: 60

Step_Sar: 0.025

Min_SL: 200

Max_SL: 500

Profit_Level2: 200

Trailing_Stop: 150

Martin: true 

I gained consistent profit from Sept - Nov for 150% with this setup in testing. However I kept getting loses while using the default setting.  

 

By the way, I keep getting this error in Experts while automated trading is active.

1) trend_catcher_v2 EURUSD, M5: array out of range in 'trend_catcher_v2.mq4' (153, 12) 

2) trend_catcher_v2 EURUSD, M5: cannot refresh history [4073]

 
brianwfl:

By the way, I keep getting this error in Experts while automated trading is active.

1) trend_catcher_v2 EURUSD, M5: array out of range in 'trend_catcher_v2.mq4' (153, 12) 

2) trend_catcher_v2 EURUSD, M5: cannot refresh history [4073]

I have never see like that. I think we need to wail till new build will come
 

Hi Dmitriy, I like your EA, good work. However, I like to BT ed further to see it full potential. 

It gives me this message:

 Testing passed due to critical error in the EA.

Please assist. Thank you.

 
Roy Tjahyadi:

Hi Dmitriy, I like your EA, good work. However, I like to BT ed further to see it full potential. 

It gives me this message:

 Testing passed due to critical error in the EA.

Please assist. Thank you.

You need to download history with begining from m1 (before it - delete history). It is blanks in history.
 
Dmitriy Epshteyn:
You need to download history with begining from m1 (before it - delete history). It is blanks in history.

I did use tickstory though. As I usually test it using 99.9% history data. 

Thanks in advance for the reply. 

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