Mql4, Time[0] occure Array out of range error
Download_history and 4066/4073 errors are irrelevant. Time[0] is the current chart, not some other symbol/TF.
Connect to your broker.
William Roeder #:
Connect to your broker.
Download_history and 4066/4073 errors are irrelevant. Time[0] is the current chart, not some other symbol/TF.
Connect to your broker.
But if Time[0] was called from OnTick function, this mean there was a connection, and this mean at least one last zero index bar must be available at the chart, isn't it?
This why I'm asking how array out of range can happened with Time[0] from OnTick()?
@Lazar Buga I got the same issue today (super super rare situation that 4073, data retrieval rejected by broker)
so iTime() should be a better wrapper for Time[], at least it won't go "array out of range" directly
just to add solution to this thread
so iTime() should be a better wrapper for Time[], at least it won't go "array out of range" directly
just to add solution to this thread
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What can be the reason of this cannot refresh history, 4073, and the EA have no acsess to the Time[0] from OnTick() function?
For the many years and a lot of EAs created I have never meet this error before, when array out of range at Time[0].
Also, I have read this post, about that how to catch this error before it occure: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/188001#comment_4762736
Does it meant that every MT4 EA must to have something like this?
Who have more knowledges about this bug, and how to avoid it?