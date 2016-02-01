MetaTrader 4 Platform Update Build 890: Bug Fixing - page 2
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The OrderSend error 131 started happening in build 880, actually... But it still persists in 890.
The OrderSend error 131 started happening in build 880, actually... But it still persists in 890.
Same problem here and that is quite annoying as we cannot test anymore using good historical datas. Any news about the fixing of that bug? Btw is it possible to install an older version of metatrader (with updates blocked) having new ones on the same pc?
You need to connect at least once to a broker.
It's necessary to update the market environment in the new format. Changing versions simply invalidates the old caches (not in each build).
Thanks, but...:
I did reconnect to the broker, albeit only for a few minutes.
After that, testing in offline mode worked for a few hours, and then the problem re-occurred again. So we are back at square one..
I have one EA for my clients that was working fine all along and suddenly can not be backtested with build 890 and we got the message:
I checked the code there is not anything obviously wrong and keep in mind, same code has been used for quite some time and worked fine as least to 840.
I also has another client report that an EA that being used for months without any issue suddenly opens trades for the wrong reason.
Anyone has an idea what above highlighted part suggest?
Thanks in advance.
I've just recompiled indis which have worked fine for months against 890 - getting extremely strange errors.
ArrayResize commands are just failing to work - a debug statement confirms the array size remains at 0 after the resize attempt.
When trying to debug the issue and chop and change code around, I also started running into Access Violation write to 0x00000000.
Something has gone quite wrong in this build, and it's causing me a massive headache.
A rollback would be much appreciated.
I've just recompiled indis which have worked fine for months against 890 - getting extremely strange errors.
ArrayResize commands are just failing to work - a debug statement confirms the array size remains at 0 after the resize attempt.
When trying to debug the issue and chop and change code around, I also started running into Access Violation write to 0x00000000.
Something has gone quite wrong in this build, and it's causing me a massive headache.
A rollback would be much appreciated.
Last build is 891, did you try ?
If that doesn't help, can you post code to reproduce your issue ? If you don't want to post it here, you have to write to ServiceDesk.
You need to connect at least once to a broker.
It's necessary to update the market environment in the new format. Changing versions simply invalidates the old caches (not in each build).
When I connect to a broker it is fixed. but then I copy this "updated history" files to a temp history directory, to create a offline renko chart history on 5 minute. and then try to backtest my ea on renko chart which is copied to 5 minute history.
but then again this error returns. I fear that all the renko charts facing problem with this latest update :( I must wait till monday and market opening to test what happens to renko forward testing trades.
Encountered an error during order placement!131 invalid trade volume