How to fix validation error

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I will publish Expert Adviser on the market. During validation, an ‘ordersend error 131’ is returned.

There is no problem during live trading or backtesting, but how should I fix this error?
 
Ayaka IzumiI will publish Expert Adviser on the market. During validation, an ‘ordersend error 131’ is returned. There is no problem during live trading or backtesting, but how should I fix this error?

Trade Server Return Codes - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference


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failed instant - Invalid volume

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira, 2024.05.12 00:14

No, that's not quite it... We are talking about two checks (among many others) that must be carried out by your EA to pass automatic validation: normalization and volume verification (to correct the current error) and sufficiency check of funds to trade... Let's go from the beginning:

1. The article suggested by Yashar presents, with examples, the tests that the EA must pass during automatic validation for publication on the Market, among which I highlight:

2. You can see that the first test highlighted above is checking the sufficiency of funds to trade, which is what Marzena commented on.

3. The second test highlighted is the validity of the volume of operations (which is precisely where your EA is currently showing an error). In the article, the CheckVolumeValue() function is presented, however, this function only returns whether the volume is valid or not, but does not correct for the proper volume. Therefore, I suggested above using the NormalizeVolume() function to make this correction (before checking), if necessary, understand? For example, if your EA uses a fixed lot of 0.05 in the input parameters by default, but during automatic validation the minimum lot of the tested symbol is 0.10, if normalization was not performed, an invalid volume error will occur when opening a position, but if the NormalizeVolume() function is used, the minimum symbol lot (0.10) will be used when sending the order.

4. See too:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Desperate "No trading operations" error

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira, 2024.04.21 14:42

It must be corrected, Juan. For example: if the EA uses a fixed volume parameter and by default this volume is set at 0.01, but during validation testing the tested symbols do not allow volume 0.01, then the EA does not open a position and will not be able to be published. So, to avoid this problem, you can use a function like the following, in addition to the volume checks recommended in the article:

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| This function normalizes the volume according to the minimum volume change step                                    |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
double NormalizeVolume(double Lot)
  {
   ResetLastError();
//--- Minimal and maximal allowed volume for trade operations
   double LotMin  = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
   double LotMax  = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);
//--- Get minimal step of volume changing
   double LotStep = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);

//--- Check if an execution error occurred
   if(GetLastError() != ERR_SUCCESS)
     {
      return(WRONG_VALUE);
     }

//--- Normalizes the volume
   Lot = LotMin + MathFloor((Lot - LotMin) / LotStep) * LotStep;
   Lot = NormalizeDouble(MathMin(LotMax, MathMax(LotMin, Lot)), 2);

//--- Normalized volume
   return(Lot);
  }


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