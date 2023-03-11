Experts: RSI EA - page 8

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jhun335:
I tried to load this RSI_ EA and change the Manual Lots to 0.02 for I don't have much capital. (FUNDS) But being rejected because of insufficient funds. and it is registering in my terminal journal that I am placing 5.02 lots instead of 0.02 Lots. that is why provably the reason the trades are rejected for insufficient funds. How could I correct this problem. Please help. Thank you.
input setting AutoLot = False; then you can set ManualLots as you wish.
 
Alessandro:

by thanks !!! you're great, look your upgrade :-)

 

attached the set that I use, the Gold is the same as yours. EURUSD is different.

Considerations:

*) it's good not to use it at EA, near exit news

*) I use it but check it often because there is a trailing stop

*) find your own personalized setting by currency and period

for me it is a good system and set in little memory, look anxiously TRAILING STOP 

Again Thanks Latifah

Alessandro 

what broker are u using Alessandro?
 

New setting is amazing work in gold and currency use in demo account first.

dont use around important news  

mod by zia

Report use 5M chart from 2015/10/01 to 2015/11/01 

 
Muhammad Zia:

New setting is amazing work in gold and currency use in demo account first.

dont use around important news  

mod by zia

Report use 5M chart from 2015/10/01 to 2015/11/01 

nice.. thanks for sharing Zia....
 
awesome
 

Siti.

 

Great job, I love this Ea.

I have  a recommendation though if I may, this Ea has great potential, is it possible to have your e-mail.

 
Jivechane:

Siti.

 

Great job, I love this Ea.

I have  a recommendation though if I may, this Ea has great potential, is it possible to have your e-mail.

noproblem..

check your inbox...

 
Thank you for sharing this Latifah. I will try and update. 
 

Hi Siti,

 Is this EA only work for AUDUSD because i try EURUSD and EURJPY not working?

 Thanks. 

 
kentyeoh:

Hi Siti,

 Is this EA only work for AUDUSD because i try EURUSD and EURJPY not working?

 Thanks. 

hello..
the EA works for all pairs... 
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