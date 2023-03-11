Experts: RSI EA - page 8
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I tried to load this RSI_ EA and change the Manual Lots to 0.02 for I don't have much capital. (FUNDS) But being rejected because of insufficient funds. and it is registering in my terminal journal that I am placing 5.02 lots instead of 0.02 Lots. that is why provably the reason the trades are rejected for insufficient funds. How could I correct this problem. Please help. Thank you.
by thanks !!! you're great, look your upgrade :-)
attached the set that I use, the Gold is the same as yours. EURUSD is different.
Considerations:
*) it's good not to use it at EA, near exit news
*) I use it but check it often because there is a trailing stop
*) find your own personalized setting by currency and period
for me it is a good system and set in little memory, look anxiously TRAILING STOP
Again Thanks Latifah
Alessandro
New setting is amazing work in gold and currency use in demo account first.
dont use around important news
mod by zia
Report use 5M chart from 2015/10/01 to 2015/11/01
New setting is amazing work in gold and currency use in demo account first.
dont use around important news
mod by zia
Report use 5M chart from 2015/10/01 to 2015/11/01
Siti.
Great job, I love this Ea.
I have a recommendation though if I may, this Ea has great potential, is it possible to have your e-mail.
Siti.
Great job, I love this Ea.
I have a recommendation though if I may, this Ea has great potential, is it possible to have your e-mail.
noproblem..
check your inbox...
Hi Siti,
Is this EA only work for AUDUSD because i try EURUSD and EURJPY not working?
Thanks.
Hi Siti,
Is this EA only work for AUDUSD because i try EURUSD and EURJPY not working?
Thanks.
the EA works for all pairs...