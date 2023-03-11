Experts: RSI EA - page 13
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Dear Mr. Siti Latifah,
I'm really interested your free EA , but i also want to request you to add martingale function on this EA if market against our position.
Thanks for your kind sharing.
Loka
its works great on backtest
Automatic lot on which basis can he change the lot ?
Hi Siti, here is my result.
No version of MT5?