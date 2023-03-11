Experts: RSI EA - page 13

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Hi, I sent a pv message to you, can you reply to me?  thanks
 

Dear Mr. Siti Latifah,

I'm really interested your free EA , but i also want to request you to add martingale function on this EA if market against our position.

Thanks for your kind sharing. 


Loka

 

its works great on backtest 

Automatic lot on which basis can he change the lot ? 

 

Hi Siti, here is my result.

RSI EA

 
No version of MT5?
 
Thuto Lenity Ramosesane #:
No version of MT5?
you can try to search.. you will find it
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