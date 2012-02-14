To MT5 team - a Bloody good job
I introduced a trader to MT5 the other day. He is also a developer but never tried coding EAs. He just used MT4 for its nice charting. He made a comment and expressed it very vigorously that "they have done a bloody good job on MT5" and I thought I might just add it on this forum and say AGAIN good job guys.
Also thanks to the guys that respond to the forums. It helps allot.
If you want to write at least 3 times more code with many repeating long commands like OrderGetInteger, OrderGetDouble, PositionGetString.... ENUM_ALABALA... and so on, and so on... okay. If you call the old same boring interface "terrific advancement"... okay. But there is a reason why almost no one wants to use MT5. And if they continue to make things more and more complex and programmer-unfriendly, we will see the end of the MetaQuotes era very soon. There will be another competitive product to replace MT4 for sure.
I don't think so. If someone is a real programmer, he won't think MQL5 is complex. For Beginners, don't forget MQL5 Wizard! The stronger MQL5 let programmer develop more and more useful products for traders.
I agree. MQT5 is a great software.
Ha ha ha ...
Bloody good job ? Maybe bloody, but not good job - not really.
Try saving a profile in MT5 (b 581) and MT4 (b 409) - just try it :)
Say open only one chart EURUSD and save it as profile entitled "My EURUSD". Later close this EURUSD chart and open GBPJPY chart then save it as "My GBPJPY", then close this GBPJPY chart.
When you select "My EURUSD" profile, MetaTrader will open a GBPJPY chart and not EURUSD chart. So "My EURUSD" profile launch a GBPJPY chart.
I know MetaQuotes among the brightest and smartest and highest common sense in the world, but why bother saving a profile when later MetaTrader self-saved the latest chart.
This "you don't get what you just saved" makes no sense at all. I already complain about this but I don't get proper reply from MetaQuotes.
Before you firing any reply : Try it. Just try saving a profile in MT5 and 4, if you can.
I dare you ...
Ha ha ha ...
Bloody good job ? Maybe bloody, but not good job - not really.
Try saving a profile in MT5 (b 581) and MT4 (b 409) - just try it :)
....
song_song:
I don't think so. If someone is a real programmer, he won't think MQL5 is complex. For Beginners, don't forget MQL5 Wizard! The stronger MQL5 let programmer develop more and more useful products for traders.
It looks like the world lacks of "real programmers", because of the fact I mention above. I can only find MT4 in lists of available platforms from Dukascopy, FXCM, Alpari... and only demo accounts available for MT5 on Alpari. So, this forum is the one and only place on earth where someone works with this platform really (show me another place, please!).
It's sad, because I actually like some of the features in MQL5 (better visual testing, functions overload). But there's no trader in the world who wants to become "real programmer" to just send some order. The predefined MQL5 functions are tooooooooo complex and crazy for beginners and normal programmers, so for MQL5 one MUST create a bunch of custom functions to be able to just start programming EA's on it.
And when the "real programmers" are the only (and rare) people on earth who can use MQL5, why this platform still tries to exists?
Yes, it's a bug. Hope they fix it in next build.
UPDATE :if you read this post, before you make any comment, MetaQuotes's Rosh already have comment below to answer this post.
I asked MetaQuotes to fix this profile bug, but they won't fix it.
Below is screenshot of my conversation with MetaQuotes support team regarding profile error. It looks like someone agree with me while the other (probably have higher rank @ MetaQuotes) does not want it to be fixed.
I black several setences to save some faces but I red highlight their ignorant .
Why don't you guys ask MetaQuotes about this and see yourself what they say.
