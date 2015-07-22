New MetaTrader 4 Build 840: Improvements and Fixes
Hello,
will the "no connection" issue be fixed which so many of us experience with 830?
Thx
"Thorsten Rohweder 2015.06.06 21:19 # DE
I and an other participant in on other forum have serious problems with MT4/830 : symptom : After couple of hours one or some MT4-terminals (on different VPS) the network connection in MT4 dies . The connection field says "no connection" and it has no connection. All shown servers have n/a. Other MT4 instances MT4/830 survive and work properly on same or other VPS. Doing a rescan is partly o.k. some servers will have a ping value, some not. Establishing a connect is not possible when choosing one of the servers with ping value. MT4 is not crashed ina sense it is frozen, but there is no network activity. Restart of MT4 solves the problem for a while but 1 day or a couple of hours later MT4 'freezes' again. It is not related on the VPS because the remaining terminals work fine and otehr VPS are affected or not. We did not see this behaviour earlier than installing MT/830 for years. I had a stop of 5 terminals, then 2 and yesterday 1. The collegue had a 4 terminal stop on his VPS yesterday. I don't know his configuration but this is not random for both of us, this should be a systematic error Is this a bug in Build in MT4 Build 830 ? Running MT4 fpr years, problem sonce first day of upgrade to v830."
I found it very slow server while updating to 840
does anyone have same issue?
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SOLVED
With this update the Date in the Strategy Tester doesn't seem to be working!!
I've tried it with platforms from 2 different brokers and get the same results.
It appears that the Date is ignored.
It was working ok on the previous build.
Can something be done about this please??
With this update the Date in the Strategy Tester doesn't seem to be working!!
I've tried it with platforms from 2 different brokers and get the same results.
It appears that the Date is ignored.
It was working ok on the previous build.
Can something be done about this please??
Hello,
since the new build 830/840 metatrader doesn't Show ex4 files on the Screen and also doesn't Show my purchases via mql5.com in the 'Market-file'. Who can help?
Hello,
since the new build 830/840 metatrader doesn't Show ex4 files on the Screen and also doesn't Show my purchases via mql5.com in the 'Market-file'. Who can help?
Hello
Please provide screenshot and describe which purchases not shown in the terminal?
"Thorsten Rohweder 2015.06.06 21:19 # DE
I and an other participant in on other forum have serious problems with MT4/830 : symptom : After couple of hours one or some MT4-terminals (on different VPS) the network connection in MT4 dies . The connection field says "no connection" and it has no connection. All shown servers have n/a. Other MT4 instances MT4/830 survive and work properly on same or other VPS. Doing a rescan is partly o.k. some servers will have a ping value, some not. Establishing a connect is not possible when choosing one of the servers with ping value. MT4 is not crashed ina sense it is frozen, but there is no network activity. Restart of MT4 solves the problem for a while but 1 day or a couple of hours later MT4 'freezes' again. It is not related on the VPS because the remaining terminals work fine and otehr VPS are affected or not. We did not see this behaviour earlier than installing MT/830 for years. I had a stop of 5 terminals, then 2 and yesterday 1. The collegue had a 4 terminal stop on his VPS yesterday. I don't know his configuration but this is not random for both of us, this should be a systematic error Is this a bug in Build in MT4 Build 830 ? Running MT4 fpr years, problem sonce first day of upgrade to v830."
In build 840 MT4 the pending order expiry function does not delete the order when the time expires.
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New MetaTrader 4 Build 840: Improvements and Fixes
MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Friday, June 12, 2015. The update will feature the following changes:
The code page applied when compiling an MQL4 application is used in that application by default. If there is a mismatch between operation system locales during a compilation and a program launch, there may be issues with displaying messages and receiving string values. This applies to the Print, PrintFormat, Comment, Alert, MessageBox, SendFTP, SendMail, SendNotification, iCustom and other functions where file names, graphical objects, global variables, etc. are used as parameters.
The new function and property solve this problem.
This function removes all graphical objects of the specified type from the specified chart or its subwindow. A special feature is the ability to set a prefix in the names of removed objects. For example, you can remove only the objects having the names beginning from "myobj_".
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.