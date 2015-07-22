New MetaTrader 4 Build 840: Improvements and Fixes

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New MetaTrader 4 Build 840: Improvements and Fixes

MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Friday, June 12, 2015. The update will feature the following changes:

  1. Terminal: Increased the maximum size of custom tooltips for graphical objects to 128 symbols. The tooltips are set using the OBJPROP_TOOLTIP property.




  2. Terminal: Fixed display of the channel graphical objects when the Ray property is enabled - endless channel continuation to the right.
  3. Market: Enhanced logging when purchasing products. This facilitates looking for solutions when dealing with user issues.
  4. Market: Fixed product rent renewal errors.
  5. MQL4: Fixed MQL4 application download when non-Latin (e.g., Chinese or Japanese) characters are used in a path name.
  6. MQL4: Added the MQLSetInteger function for managing MQL4 application environment properties. Added the MQL_CODEPAGE property to the ENUM_MQL_INFO_INTEGER enumeration. Using this property, the current code page in a launched MQL4 program is used via the MQLSetInteger function.

    The code page applied when compiling an MQL4 application is used in that application by default. If there is a mismatch between operation system locales during a compilation and a program launch, there may be issues with displaying messages and receiving string values. This applies to the Print, PrintFormat, Comment, Alert, MessageBox, SendFTP, SendMail, SendNotification, iCustom and other functions where file names, graphical objects, global variables, etc. are used as parameters.

    The new function and property solve this problem.

  7. MQL4: Added another form of the ObjectsDeleteAll function:
    int ObjectsDeleteAll(
   int            chart_id,   // chart ID
   const string     prefix,   // prefix
   int    sub_window=EMPTY,   // chart subwindow ID
   int   object_type=EMPTY    // object type
);
    This function removes all graphical objects of the specified type from the specified chart or its subwindow. A special feature is the ability to set a prefix in the names of removed objects. For example, you can remove only the objects having the names beginning from "myobj_".

  8. MQL4: Added the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event generation when using Home and End keys. Previously, this event was generated only when changing chart sizes and properties via the appropriate dialog.
  9. MQL4: Fixed the CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE event generation when creating a graphical object by copying. Copying is performed by dragging an object while holding Ctrl.
  10. MQL4: Fixed the value returned by the ChartID function during the visual testing.
  11. MQL4: Fixed receiving the OBJPROP_SCALE property for the Ellipse graphical object. This property is designed for receiving an object scale.
  12. MQL4: Fixed checking the ArrayFill function input parameters. The function fills a numeric array with a specified value.
  13. MQL4: Added the ArrayMaximum and ArrayMinimum methods to the CArrayChar, CArrayShort, CArrayInt, CArrayFloat and CArrayLong classes of the standard library. These methods allow you to search for the maximum and minimum values ​​in the respective arrays.
  14. MQL4: Fixed the SearchGreatOrEqual and SearchLessOrEqual methods in the CArrayChar, CArrayShort, CArrayInt, CArrayLong, CArrayFloat, CArrayDouble and CArrayString classes of the standard library. The methods allow you to search the arrays for the elements greater or equal/less or equal to the specified one.
  15. MQL4: Fixed errors in the CArrayChar class of the standard library. Fixed the QuickSort, QuickSearch, SearchGreat and SearchLess methods.
  16. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 

Hello,


will the "no connection" issue be fixed which so many of us experience with 830?


Thx

 

"Thorsten Rohweder 2015.06.06 21:19 DE

I and an other participant in on other forum have serious problems with MT4/830 : symptom : After couple of hours one or some MT4-terminals (on different VPS) the network connection in MT4 dies . The connection field says "no connection" and it has no connection. All shown servers have n/a. Other MT4 instances MT4/830 survive and work properly on same or other VPS. Doing a rescan is partly o.k. some servers will have a ping value, some not. Establishing a connect is not possible when choosing one of the servers with ping value. MT4 is not crashed ina sense it is frozen, but there is no network activity. Restart of MT4 solves the problem for a while but 1 day or a couple of hours later MT4 'freezes' again. It is not related on the VPS because the remaining terminals work fine and otehr VPS are affected or not. We did not see this behaviour earlier than installing MT/830 for years. I had a stop of 5 terminals, then 2 and yesterday 1. The collegue had a 4 terminal stop on his VPS yesterday. I don't know his configuration but this is not random for both of us, this should be a systematic error Is this a bug in Build in MT4 Build 830 ? Running MT4 fpr years, problem sonce first day of upgrade to v830."

 

I found it very slow server while updating to 840

does anyone have same issue?

------------------

SOLVED

 

With this update the Date in the Strategy Tester doesn't seem to be working!!

I've tried it with platforms from 2 different brokers and get the same results.

It appears that the Date is ignored.


It was working ok on the previous build.

Can something be done about this please??

[Deleted]  
Fullaforex:

With this update the Date in the Strategy Tester doesn't seem to be working!!

I've tried it with platforms from 2 different brokers and get the same results.

It appears that the Date is ignored.

It was working ok on the previous build.

Can something be done about this please??

Hello, please provide more details and write post with screenshots to the ServiceDesk.
 

Hello,

since the new build 830/840 metatrader doesn't Show ex4 files on the Screen and also doesn't Show my purchases via mql5.com in the 'Market-file'. Who can help?

[Deleted]  
osser12n Anton Oswald:

Hello,

since the new build 830/840 metatrader doesn't Show ex4 files on the Screen and also doesn't Show my purchases via mql5.com in the 'Market-file'. Who can help?

Hello

Please provide screenshot and describe which purchases not shown in the terminal?

 
I am having the same issue like the guys of below comment. This is a serious disappointment of MetaTrader 4. For 3 months all my EAs where running without interruption on my VPS. Since the "upgrade" to build 830 I am having the "no connection" issue several times a day. I missed already some good trades and open positions haven't been closed when they should have. This is completely unacceptable and unprofessional that MetaQuotes takes so long to fix this issue. I will look into the other platforms like Multicharts and Tradestation. Finally I know why MetaQuotes is a platform only for non-professionals!
fractalfreak:

"Thorsten Rohweder 2015.06.06 21:19 DE

I and an other participant in on other forum have serious problems with MT4/830 : symptom : After couple of hours one or some MT4-terminals (on different VPS) the network connection in MT4 dies . The connection field says "no connection" and it has no connection. All shown servers have n/a. Other MT4 instances MT4/830 survive and work properly on same or other VPS. Doing a rescan is partly o.k. some servers will have a ping value, some not. Establishing a connect is not possible when choosing one of the servers with ping value. MT4 is not crashed ina sense it is frozen, but there is no network activity. Restart of MT4 solves the problem for a while but 1 day or a couple of hours later MT4 'freezes' again. It is not related on the VPS because the remaining terminals work fine and otehr VPS are affected or not. We did not see this behaviour earlier than installing MT/830 for years. I had a stop of 5 terminals, then 2 and yesterday 1. The collegue had a 4 terminal stop on his VPS yesterday. I don't know his configuration but this is not random for both of us, this should be a systematic error Is this a bug in Build in MT4 Build 830 ? Running MT4 fpr years, problem sonce first day of upgrade to v830."

 

In build 840 MT4 the pending order expiry function does not delete the order when the time expires.

 
If I zoom in, the chart jump to the very last right bar in the chart, but its confusing, if e.g. I am zooming in 3 days before today.
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