New MetaTrader 4 Build 840: Improvements and Fixes - page 2
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We are still waiting for a bug report and solution for the "no connect" bug since 830 (and in 840).
(A lot of commercial EA cannot be used, the bug crashes randomly, but at least daily several part or all terminals on a VPS.).
If I zoom in, the chart jump to the very last right bar in the chart, but its confusing, if e.g. I am zooming in 3 days before today.
Try to disable autoscroll.
We are still waiting for a bug report and solution for the "no connect" bug since 830 (and in 840).
(A lot of commercial EA cannot be used, the bug crashes randomly, but at least daily several part or all terminals on a VPS.)."
Hello,
we all experience the issue above,
any news?
Thx, FF
Hi. Since uploading build 840, I have a problem to open File/Open Data Folder on all MT4 platforms of various brokers and also MQL5.com. I am no techie, but (from memory):
To add an indicator, in Data Folder I would open (double-click) MQL4 folder, then drag and drop an .exe4 file into the Indicators file folder.
Thanks.