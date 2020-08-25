chart doesn't display correct candles
My mt4 doesn't display correctly. Some of the candlesticks have huge gap up or gap down and even missing. The price sometimes stop displaying and resume after a while. I find it irritating when doing trading. Help.
Regards
Why are you thinking you can't have gaps ?
MT4 display data provided by the broker, ask your broker.
My mt4 doesn't display correctly. Some of the candlesticks have huge gap up or gap down and even missing. The price sometimes stop displaying and resume after a while. I find it irritating when doing trading. Help.
Regards
Why are you thinking you can't have gaps ?
MT4 display data provided by the broker, ask your broker.
That is not a gap. there is a missing data which creates the huge or abnormal gap. only my MT4 displays wrongly, please read and check your chart to see the difference. Thanks
Regards
It is normal in times of strong news release. At such times the currency in a split second can increase its value by a large amount. Liquidity provider does not have time to pass the entire flow of quotes and transmits the latest price, which is very different from the previous one. This is especially noticeable on the minute charts.
yes I can relate to that. If you check the charts above in file attachment, you will see what I mean. The gap was not created by the normal trading activity, but was caused by missing data. My friends also use MT4, but their charts doesn't stop displaying data, and they don't have this ridiculous huge gap. It is a real problem which is why I posted it here. Please check the files and compare to your chart first. Thanks.
Regards
Why are you thinking you can't have gaps ?
MT4 display data provided by the broker, ask your broker.
My friends and I open the same account with the broker and we used MT4. His chart doesn't show this abnormal huge jump gap. My chart often stop display data, or stuck and resume in a few minutes. This is real problem and that is why I posted it here. If it is JUST normal gaps, that is okay. Please you should be able to see this because you're the moderator. Thanks.
You didn't say that at the start. You have to find why your chart is doing that. What's your PC configuration ? do you have abnormal CPU charge ? Is it only with MT4 ?
What is running inside MT4 ?
You didn't say that at the start. You have to find why your chart is doing that. What's your PC configuration ? do you have abnormal CPU charge ? Is it only with MT4 ?
What is running inside MT4 ?
ok. lol. I thought you were not serious.
Here is what I did to find a possible solution. Firstly, I uninstall MT4 and all its personal data, then download a fresh file from metrader4.com and reinstall it. Then, it also didn't solve it, still display weird candles or incomplete candles.
Secondly I tried to download the same software again on another well known website, ie. forex.com. Then opened both charts together and compare, they are as expected, identical.
Lastly, I downloaded the latest cousin MT5 and compared them. They are not identical, and have different prices for some of the candlesticks. But same problem with the current price, it will stop running and stuck there for a few empty candles, before it continuing. When it receives the signal, the candles will become not complete or deformed. However, the prices for both MT4 and MT5 are not identical because some of the candles are different. It is like MT4 has its own brain and MT5 has its own too.
I thought the price will update afterwards, but no. When I looked back the chart, the pattern is still there.
I don't think PC will affect the price. and also CPU charge?? If you think there is a specific PC configuration that may have affect the software, you need to tell me which one so I can provide you the right information.
I downloaded a fresh copy, so the MT4 basically has no indicators set on it.
Do you think it has something to do with the server? The chart display on my friend in a different country is fine, only mine is different. Is there a creative way to resolve this? I am trading the market everyday. So the current price is crucial that it gives the latest price, live price. If there is no solution, it's ok I will figure out another way.
Regards
Aaron
Hmm - interesting!!! Maybe trouble in server? Try select another and try again?
oh...I didn't know you can change server. The ping for both servers are above 300ms. That explains the connection is slow. In gaming, the ping usually must stay beneath 100ms to avoid lag. All my servers are 300+ms oh well.
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oh...I didn't know you can change server. The ping for both servers are above 300ms. That explains the connection is slow. In gaming, the ping usually must stay beneath 100ms to avoid lag. All my servers are 300+ms oh well.
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ans select other server
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My mt4 doesn't display correctly. Some of the candlesticks have huge gap up or gap down and even missing. The price sometimes stop displaying and resume after a while. I find it irritating when doing trading. Help.
Regards