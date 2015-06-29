Something Interesting to Read June 2015 - page 2
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by Steve Ryan
The difference between good trader and great trader: Consistency.
Then this book might be your perfect solution.
In this book, the author will talk about 7 principles that will make you “re-question” your existing beliefs about trading and investing. This book will give you an extra edge you need to be a consistently profitable trader. Regardless you are day trading, swing trading, forex trading, futures trading, commodity trading, stock trading, options trading, or bond trading, this book will add values to your style.
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Something Interesting to Read April 2015
Sergey Golubev, 2015.04.01 14:07
The Global Economic Collapse of 2015A SUDDEN ECONOMIC COLLAPSE IS ON THE WAY
It is more critical than ever in our history to hedge against economic collapse, especially this year of 2015 and the autumn of this year.
Seven experts from around the world agree with this impending collapse, and they include The Jerome Levy Forecast, John Ing, Bill Fleckenstein, Paul C. Roberts, Phoenix Capital, Gerald Celente and Ron Kirby.
You have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to profit and survive when a sudden economic collapse arrives in 2015. Great chaos and confusion is going to accompany the crash. There are 3 primary ways you can profit from it. One is investing into gold shares, coins and bullion. The second is investment into silver. The third is that you can diversify a percentage of your holdings into an inverse Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).
When the crash occurs it will be too late to invest in the ETF market. The financial sector of the market will be virtually destroyed. Inverse ETFs , gold and silver will skyrocket to highs that you’ve never seen before.
You need to know the timing since it’s critical to invest at least 2 weeks prior to the event itself. The shadow government knows that the $18 Trillion in U.S. debt and the 1 Quadrillion in derivatives in the market are not manageable, nor can it ever be repaid. Their only plan is for a crash, to be followed by a devaluation. The end result is a financial tsunami the likes of which you have never seen before.
The Global Economic Collapse of 2015 book covers the history you need, the facts you need and a detailed description of the 2015 strategies you must employ. This book provides you with the tools you need, and the precise timing of the engineered crash to occur later this year.
The Great Depression of 2015 is going to happen, but you can profit from it. In this book Investigative Journalist David Meade explains how. A chilling look at the facts, graphs and cycles behind America’s next economic collapse.
There is a pattern of economic crashes occurring approximately every seven years dating back to the Great Depression. The Great Depression suffered its worst year in 1931, then later we have the Arab Oil Embargo, the S&L crisis, Black Monday, the 1994 Bond Massacre, the 2001 NASDAQ crash, and the 2008 Financial Collapse. Each occurred at the very end of a 7-year economic cycle.
There is an additional mystery to this cycle which makes it absolutely extraordinary. This seven year cycle also lines up with the 7 and 49 year cycles of land rest and jubilee debt forgiveness that God commanded the Israelites. This is called the Schmita Cycle. We’ll cover this. It is the “cycle of cycles” that economists have been looking for. We are on the verge of the greatest depression in history, and with it the most opportunity to profit.
There is a plan to destroy the US Dollar and not to pay back the 100 Trillion in unfunded liabilities. The elite would prefer to simply transfer their personal holdings to Euros and gold. Their plan is to divest American assets, sell the dollar, renege on all debts and start with a brand new currency. That plan is revealed here.
This book will show you the cycles, analyze the inevitable outcome and give you the information you need to profit from the coming economic collapse. Get ready for the most amazing buying opportunity of your lifetime. Gold strategies, Silver strategies, gold stock strategies and much more are covered in this one-of-a-kind manual.
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INTRODUCTION – FROM THE AUTHORS
I have not found any other books that allow the investor to safely re-balance their portfolio from their home office, without leaving there. It is written as an eBook, for ease of search ability (just enter Ctrl F and you can find any search term or topic you want), and for ease of research ability.
- Oil & Geopolitics
- The Timing and Cause of the Global Economic Collapse of 2015
- World Gold Shares
- The History of Gold
- How to Develop a Gold and Silver Portfolio
- Silver Investing
- Creative Non-Paradigm Planning and Thinking
I am an Investigative Journalist, a cryptographer and have been employed at the Pentagon and Fortune 500 Companies. I’m the author of close to 10 books. Enjoy this one!
David Meade and Chris Vermeulen
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The Global Economic Collapse Of 2015
TABLE OF CONTENTS
I am going to check that out. It looks very exciting
Thanks for taking the time to post this.
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Something Interesting to Read January 2015
Sergey Golubev, 2014.12.31 13:57The Battle for Investment Survival
by G. M. Loeb
A reader of one of my earlier discussions asked-"Have you ever tried out the ideas outlined in your book?" My reply was to the effect that the ideas were tried out first, and the book written afterward. Any earner who earns more than he can spend is automatically an investor. It doesn't matter in the slightest whether he wants to be or not, or even whether he realizes that he is investing. Storing present purchasing power for use in the future is investing, no matter in what form it's put away. Some popular and common forms include money itself, government bonds, savings bank deposits, real estate, commodities, securities of all types, diamonds and where and when it's legal, gold.
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Something Interesting to Read April 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.03.31 05:59
Trades About To Happens : A Modern Adaptation Of The Wyckoff Method
While Richard Wyckoff's search to develop a "trained judgment" for trading began decades ago, his method—which has been modified to account for changes in market conditions, but remains true to his original work—continues to draw great interest from traders around the world.
Author David Weis is a trader and market analyst with nearly forty years of experience in this field. A recognized authority on the trading methods of Richard Wyckoff, he understands how to utilize the principles behind Wyckoff's work and make effective trades with them. And now, with Trades About to Happen, he skillfully reveals how to adapt Wyckoff's techniques to excel in today's volatile markets.
Engaging and accessible, this reliable resource looks at Wyckoff's approach from a more modern perspective and shows how you can logically interpret bar charts and wave charts to find trades about to happen. By studying the chart examples in this book, you'll gain tremendous insight into reading what markets are saying about themselves and develop the ability to locate turning points of different degrees. Page by page, Weis facilitates your learning by:
Along the way, Weis introduces the adaptations he has made to Wyckoff's original tape-reading tools—which are better suited for the enormous volatility of today's stock and futures markets—and can be applied to intraday and daily price movement.
When it comes to Wyckoff analysis, it's easy to forget that the world of chart reading is not black or white, but gray. One has to have an open mind rather than a fixed, pre-conceived ideal. Trades About to Happen will help you achieve this goal as you discover how to develop the feel and intuition of a successful trader and become better equipped at adapting the Wyckoff method to today's dynamic markets.
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Something Interesting to Read March 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.03.26 16:42
Market Risk Analysis, Pricing, Hedging, Trading Financial Instruments (Volume III) : Professor Carol Alexander
Written by leading market risk academic, Professor Carol Alexander, Pricing, Hedging and Trading Financial Instruments forms part three of the Market Risk Analysis four volume set. This book is an in-depth, practical and accessible guide to the models that are used for pricing and the strategies that are used for hedging financial instruments, and to the markets in which they trade. It provides a comprehensive, rigorous and accessible introduction to bonds, swaps, futures and forwards and options, including variance swaps, volatility indices and their futures and options, to stochastic volatility models and to modelling the implied and local volatility surfaces.
All together, the Market Risk Analysis four volume set illustrates virtually every concept or formula with a practical, numerical example or a longer, empirical case study. Across all four volumes there are approximately 300 numerical and empirical examples, 400 graphs and figures and 30 case studies many of which are contained in interactive Excel spreadsheets available from the the accompanying CD-ROM . Empirical examples and case studies specific to this volume include:
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Something Interesting to Read January 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.09 16:52Harmonic Trading, Volume One: Profiting from the Natural Order of the Financial Markets: Scott M. Carney: 9780137051502: Amazon.com: Books
by Scott M. Carney
Harmonic Trading creator Scott Carney unveils the entire methodology to turn patterns into profits. These strategies consistently identify the price levels and market turning points that reveal the natural order within the chaos of the financial markets. Analogous to the predictable behavior of many of life’s natural processes, Harmonic Trading examines similar relationships within the financial markets to define profitable opportunities in an unprecedented manner. Carney introduces new discoveries such as the Bat pattern, Alternate AB=CD structures, the 0.886 retracement, and more. These strategies are entirely new to the trading community, and they represent a profound advancement beyond all other Fibonacci methodologies!
After you’ve discovered how to identify harmonic patterns, Carney presents a complete methodology for applying them in trade execution and handling them throughout the entire trade management process. From savage bear to rampaging bull, Harmonic Trading can be employed in all markets--equities, currencies, commodities, and foreign markets--for both short- and long-term timeframes.
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Something Interesting to Read December 2013
Sergey Golubev, 2013.12.20 09:30The Little Book of Currency Trading: How to Make Big Profits in the World of Forex (Little Books. Big Profits)
by Kathy Lien
An accessible guide to trading the fast-moving foreign exchange market
The foreign exchange market, or forex, was once dominated by global banks, hedge funds, and multinational corporations, but that has all changed with Internet technology and the advent of online forex brokers. Now, hundreds of thousands of traders and investors around the world can participate in this profitable field.
Written by forex expert Kathy Lien, The Little Book of Currency Trading will show you how to effectively invest and trade in today's biggest market. Page by page, she describes the multitude of opportunities possible in the forex market, from short-term price swings to long-term trends, and details practical products that can help you achieve success, such as currency-based ETFs.
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Something Interesting to Read April 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.04.02 12:23
Cycle Analytics For Traders : John F Ehlers
Cycles are a unique kind of trading analytics, being one of the few types of market data that can be accurately measured. But understanding what the cycles mean and which trades to make based on them is an extremely complex process. Cycle Analytics for Traders is a technical resource for self-directed traders that explains the scientific underpinnings of the filters and indicators used to make effective and profitable trading decisions. Rather than simply using cycle analytics on blind faith, this book explores and explains the how and why of cycles.
Though technical in nature, Cycle Analytics for Traders emphasizes simplicity rather than mathematical purity, taking a pragmatic real-world approach to attaining effective trading results. It allows traders to think of indicators and trading strategies in the frequency domain as well as their motions in the time domain, letting them select the most efficient filter lengths for the job at hand. Traders with little mathematical background will learn how to assess general market conditions to their advantage while technically astute traders will be able to create indicators and strategies that automatically adapt to measured market conditions using the computer code described here.
Additionally, author John Ehlers explains several vital concepts all traders should understand: how to eliminate or use Spectral Dilation to their advantage; how to use Automatic Gain Control to normalize indicator amplitude swings; the fact that all indicators are statistical rather than absolute; how to use advanced cookbook filters; several different methods for estimating market spectra and sifting out the Dominant Cycle; and how to use transforms to improve the display and interpretation of indicators.
Cycle Analytics for Traders shows traders how to approach trading as a statistical process that should be judged from the long-term view, rather than a small sample set of just a few trades—no matter how profitable those few are. With this practical and informative book as a guide, any trader can master cycle analytics, letting statistics and science light the way to long-term trading success.
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Something Interesting to Read January 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.29 06:15
Rocket Science Traders : John Ehlers
Author John Ehlers sums up his book perfectly in saying, "Truth and science triumph over ignorance and superstition." Rocket Science for Traders adapts digital signal processing techniques from the physical sciences for use in the field of trading. This thorough guide develops unique indicators to view the market from a new perspective and will help you expand the use of traditional indicators to achieve more precise computations.
As one of the first technical analysts to apply digital signal analysis to the markets, Ehlers brings the expertise, knowledge, and vision of this method to light in a way that nobody else can. An introduction to the science of digital signal analysis is quickly followed by an explanation of the two main "modes" of the market: Trend and Cycle, plus what tools to use while trading in these modes. From there, you'll learn about the moving averages most commonly used by traders, properties of momentum functions, and other important aspects of using digital signal processing techniques to trade.
Rocket Science for Traders moves quickly from the basic building blocks to the heart and soul of this technical analysis method. Unique indicators, including Signal-to-Noise Ratio and the Sinewave Indicator, are discussed. Finite Impulse Response (FIR) and Infinite Impulse Response (IIR) filters are thoroughly described. Learn how to generate predictive filters and when to use them for optimum effectiveness.
In his goal to revolutionize the art of trading, John Ehlers has uncovered effective new trading tools by introducing the concept of modern digital signal processing. Whether you're looking for "cookbook" codes to help you begin trading immediately, or new analysis tools such as the Homodyne cycle period measurer and the Instantaneous Trendline, once you've read this groundbreaking book, you'll be able to view the market from a new perspective and profit from it.