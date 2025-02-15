Discussion of article "MQL5.community - User Memo" - page 5

M M #: s withdraw my funds and close my account but I see nothing that allows that. I’m one location here I read only monies earned can be withdrawn but surely that’s not the case. This company is holding my $11,500 and is not providing a step by step process to withdraw all my funds and close the case. When I do get that far, it shows I have no money in my account!

Don't confuse "Trading account" with the "MQL5 Community account".

I will assume you are talking about a "trading account", so then contact your broker. Only they can provide you with details about withdrawing your funds.

 
i am not able to log in to MQL.Community on MT5, i want to install Indicators.
though i have changed my password but still login failed "incorrect login / password"
@Moazzam Iqbal #: i am not able to log in to MQL.Community on MT5, i want to install Indicators. though i have changed my password but still login failed "incorrect login / password"

Your username is "moazzamiqbal", not "Moazzam Iqbal".

 

Good afternoon Friends!

I am insanely stupid, so do not throw tomatoes at once.

What is the purpose of this thing, in general? If not a secret, of course.

Thank you all!

 
Good afternoon Friends!

I am insanely stupid, so do not throw tomatoes at once.

What is the purpose of this thing, in general? If it's not a secret, of course.

Thank you all!

Because there are a bunch of elementary questions and create 100 threads for the answer, which answers are in this article.

 

For example, every day they create topics "how to contact the Administration ?" but here are the answers and there are many such topics.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/24#servicedesk

MQL5.community - Памятка пользователя
MQL5.community - Памятка пользователя
  • www.mql5.com
Вы недавно зарегистрировались и у вас возникли вопросы: Как вставить картинку в сообщение на форуме, как красиво оформить исходный код MQL5, где находятся ваши Личные сообщения? В этой статье мы подготовили для вас несколько практических советов, которые помогут быстрее освоиться на сайте MQL5.community и позволят в полной мере воспользоваться доступными функциональными возможностями.
 
Does anyone know how to fix and what is fixed? Why I don't have such an item in the context menu?

While looking for a picture the post stopped editing.

Ugh, finally asked the question! Yay mates!

