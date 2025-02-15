Discussion of article "MQL5.community - User Memo" - page 5
Don't confuse "Trading account" with the "MQL5 Community account".
I will assume you are talking about a "trading account", so then contact your broker. Only they can provide you with details about withdrawing your funds.
though i have changed my password but still login failed "incorrect login / password"
Your username is "moazzamiqbal", not "Moazzam Iqbal".
Good afternoon Friends!
I am insanely stupid, so do not throw tomatoes at once.
What is the purpose of this thing, in general? If not a secret, of course.
Thank you all!
Because there are a bunch of elementary questions and create 100 threads for the answer, which answers are in this article.
For example, every day they create topics "how to contact the Administration ?" but here are the answers and there are many such topics.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/24#servicedesk
Does anyone know how to fix and what is fixed? Why I don't have such an item in the context menu?
While looking for a picture the post stopped editing.
Ugh, finally asked the question! Yay mates!