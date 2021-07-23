Problem creating demo account
I was unable to login to one of the contest accounts with the inverstor password. This is the window where I get stuck ini creating my own demo account. I'm not sure what I'm supposed to do here. I can't type where it says Login: and no matter how long I leave it it won't provide me with any login details or let me push the finish button. The conection seems ok because it shows about 250 ping to the server.
Where you take your terminal MetaTrader 4? Try to login on any contest account of ATC 2008. For example, login = 600381, investor password = MetaTrader, the trade server address is demo.metaquotes.net:443
I have a similar problem with MT4 Multi
I can't get an account started
Try as shown in video
Still can't log in like on the video. It results in a message in the Journal tab saying "'600381': connect failed [6]".
I connect to the internet through a router via a wireless network if that makes a difference.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Steve BK, 2021.07.23 10:37I know this is an old post, but is it solve ? Any solution ? Till today 2021 demo account creation in mql4 still buggy same problem as the first post
It is not a problem at all.
Means - it is not a bug (because I and majority of the users are able to create demo account).
And the condition to open demo account may be different from one broker to an other one.
And demo accounts are provided by the brokers for limited time in most of cases.
You can open an other demo account with same broker, or you can select any other broker for demo accounts.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How do I add a stock symbol to MT5?
Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.12 18:47
It is not a problem.
For example, I opened the second demo account for one broker right now - and I have two demo accounts for this broker, and those 2 accounts are valid and active:
The problem may be the following:
some brokers (many or most of them) are having some limitations concerning their demo accounts.
For example, demo account exists in case there is/are open trade(s), and if no open trades so the broker may delete this demo account because of inactivity.
It may be some other limitations (demo account for 1 week only, and so on).
I remember few threads on the forum where the users were asking about the brokers which are proposing unlimited demo accounts.
----------------
It means the following:
If you/we are planning to use demo accounts to publish our trades (on the way of the Signals or any) - it is not good choice (because the broker may have limitation, account may be deleted because of 1 week trading inactivity, and so on).
But demo accounts are very good for personal use (for practics, testing, demo trading for example).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2021.05.21 11:55
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
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Hi,
I'm new to the software and was wanting to create a demo account to the metaquotes demo server but every time I try to it gets stuck on the third "Open an Account" window where I assume it is supposed to give me my login and password. The login and password fields remain blank no matter how long I leave it for, it won't let my type in those fields and it won't let me click the finish button.
Any help would be much appreciated.
Cheers.