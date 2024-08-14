Used Google ID to create account. Now I'm unable to connect to MT5 or update my security here. Do I have to nuke this account and get another one?

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MT5 wants a login and password. 

I don't have either since I used Google to create the account. 

mql5.com requires a password to add my phone number, make any changes to the security panel. 

So it seems I can't change anything since I used Google login to create the account. 

Seems I'm stuck. 

Am I?

Also, what happens to the purchase I made? 

Can't seem to cancel the order and get a refund, so am I going to have to do a chargeback?

Crazy that Google is even an option when it means the account is essentially unusable for any MT5 purposes . . . 


MT5 MQL5.com login

MQL5.com Changes require password

 
Use "Forgot your login/password?"
 

For Community tab (your screenshot on the post above) use your forum login and your forum native password.

Your forum login is jayweeldreyer because the link to your profile here is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jayweeldreyer

If you are having google related password so change the password by using the following:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options

Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49

If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

 
Sergey Golubev #:

For Community tab (your screenshot on the post above) use your forum login and your forum native password.

Your forum login is jayweeldreyer because the link to your profile here is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jayweeldreyer

If you are having google related password so change the password by using the following:


This worked. 

THANK YOU!!
 
Same problem
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