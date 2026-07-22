What to do against those kind of frightening movements?
It could be a spread spike.
If that's the case, it shouldn't happen.
However, I've seen the MetaQuotes demo spike Gold by 300 pips in the middle of the night, when most people wouldn't even notice.
Again, this shouldn't happen and it will impact bot testing.
I'd recommend using a different broker for your demo account rather than the MetaQuotes one.
You'll run into other issues there too, such as lag and trades not closing properly.
I once had a trade take nine minutes to open due to the simulated execution delay.
So other broker demos aren't perfect either, but in my experience they're much more reliable than MetaQuotes.
could be geopolitical news, and what you might want to know is that Gold has an inverse correlation with USD/CAD.
Gold is one of Canada's top mineral and metal exports. Higher gold prices mean higher revenue for Canadian mining companies and a stronger domestic economy.
If gold has negative sentiment, it can cause a heavy upward spike in USDCAD
- en.macromicro.me
Oil for sure. Canada is rather oil rich and exports a lot.
This topic could inspire Weird Al Yankovic to write a new song... "That CAD was fast as lightening. In fact, it was little bit frightening."
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Hello Dear Fellows,
An extreme price movement can be observed in USDCAD "2026.07.16 09:45". I was very surprised to see it. It looks frightening in many ways. I did not check if this is the same with other providers. So I don't know if it's only in metaquotes. Hence, I wonder if this is real? I would like to discuss about how to exclude this situation in our indicator building endevours? It seems to happen in sole Tokyo market and I believe this kind of thing could ruin many settings. Any free ideas are appreciated.