Cant add new currency pairs to the market watch in MT5 on mac
Ferhat Mutlu #:
Right click to window and press show all.
thanks for the quick response, i tried doing as you said but when i do it the menu that pops up has the show all button in grey and doesnt let me click it.
Ive attached a screenshot. The demo account works just fine but when i switch to this one this is what it shows.
thanks again
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
iker99, 2021.10.31 21:29
I just installed metatrader 5 on the mac. it works fine with the demo account it provides you, but once i log in to my real account the pairs in the market watch dissapear and it doesnt let me add new ones (the pop up suggestions that usually appear in market watch doesnt show up)
ive attached a screenshot.
thanks a lot for the help :)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
it works just fine in the demo account that came when i first opened the app, but when i entered my real account when i go add a currency pair in the market watch section the pop up suggestions as you start typing dont show up. So i cant add any pairs and the market watch is blank.
would appreciate any suggestion or help. thanks in advance