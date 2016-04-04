My purchase not showing in the purchased section. PLEASE HELP!

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I recently purchased a EA downloaded & installed on my laptop which works fine. Now I want to install on my desktop but when I go to "Market" then "Purchased" I is not there to download. Please HELP!!
 
Restart terminal (change language , close the platform and re-open) if it do not work report it in Service Desk.
 
Damian Mateusz Dziadosz:
Restart terminal (change language , close the platform and re-open) if it do not work report it in Service Desk.
How does one contact the service desk?  Couldn't find the send button...
 
Todd Geiger:
How does one contact the service desk?  Couldn't find the send button...
In profile then click on new request
 

There's no way I'm buying anything from the terminal's market place if it can be lost and not recovered. 

What a waste of money. 

Buy an EA, get the activation; the following week, poof!

Gone, tough luck fella...

 
Thanks Damian, but that did not work. I did report it in Service Desk yesterday but no reply yet.
 
David Martin:
Thanks Damian, but that did not work. I did report it in Service Desk yesterday but no reply yet.
Service Desk doesn't work over the weekend so I'm sure you will get a reply soon.
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