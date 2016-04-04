My purchase not showing in the purchased section. PLEASE HELP!
I recently purchased a EA downloaded & installed on my laptop which works fine. Now I want to install on my desktop but when I go to "Market" then "Purchased" I is not there to download. Please HELP!!
- Failed download product 403
- Off-topic posts
- I can't install purchased products
Restart terminal (change language , close the platform and re-open) if it do not work report it in Service Desk.
Damian Mateusz Dziadosz:How does one contact the service desk? Couldn't find the send button...
Restart terminal (change language , close the platform and re-open) if it do not work report it in Service Desk.
Restart terminal (change language , close the platform and re-open) if it do not work report it in Service Desk.
Todd Geiger:In profile then click on new request
How does one contact the service desk? Couldn't find the send button...
How does one contact the service desk? Couldn't find the send button...
There's no way I'm buying anything from the terminal's market place if it can be lost and not recovered.
What a waste of money.
Buy an EA, get the activation; the following week, poof!
Files:
Thanks Damian, but that did not work. I did report it in Service Desk yesterday but no reply yet.
David Martin:Service Desk doesn't work over the weekend so I'm sure you will get a reply soon.
Thanks Damian, but that did not work. I did report it in Service Desk yesterday but no reply yet.
Thanks Damian, but that did not work. I did report it in Service Desk yesterday but no reply yet.
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