Having problems matching symbol of signal account

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Hi,

I am subscribing to signal <name/link of the signal was deleted by moderator> which is trading XAUSUSD on Welstrade. The Symbol has been confirmed. 

The subscription is confirmed and paid and it shows in the Navigator pane. My broker is Vantage, their symbol is XAUUSD+. it shows in the Market Watch Pain. Trading is on, everything seems to be a go.

However, it does not take trades as it does on the signal account. In the journal it says "symbol XAUUSD not found".

All information on MQL5 says that it should pick up the symbol XAUUSD+ on my account.

HELP!!!!!

 
thomaslampe65:

Hi,

I am subscribing to signal <name/link of the signal was deleted by moderator> which is trading XAUSUSD on Welstrade. The Symbol has been confirmed. 

The subscription is confirmed and paid and it shows in the Navigator pane. My broker is Vantage, their symbol is XAUUSD+. it shows in the Market Watch Pain. Trading is on, everything seems to be a go.

However, it does not take trades as it does on the signal account. In the journal it says "symbol XAUUSD not found".

All information on MQL5 says that it should pick up the symbol XAUUSD+ on my account.

HELP!!!!!

Contact the Signal Seller.
 

I think - it is related to the mapping. There is some FAQ about it (about why "symbol ... not found"), and make around 300 posts on the forum with explanation about it.
So, I will post a summary now (with the links for official explanation/FAQ and my explanation about how I understand it):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Copying signal with different broker

Sergey Golubev, 2023.10.21 07:01

Read this part of FAQ -

The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?

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Also, make sure that your broker allows this symbol to trade for traders with Forex margin calculation in specification, more in details:

mapping

 
Sergey Golubev #:

I think - it is related to the mapping. There is some FAQ about it (about why "symbol ... not found"), and make around 300 posts on the forum with explanation about it.
So, I will post a summary now (with the links for official explanation/FAQ and my explanation about how I understand it):


Thank you for responding so quickly. Everything says, that MQL5 should automatically translate from XAUUSD to XAUUSD+, but somehow it does not. Could not find anything that helped, so I moved the account to another broker that  uses XAUUSD as well. Not pretty, but that should do the trick.
 
thomaslampe65 #:
Thank you for responding so quickly. Everything says, that MQL5 should automatically translate from XAUUSD to XAUUSD+, but somehow it does not. Could not find anything that helped, so I moved the account to another broker that  uses XAUUSD as well. Not pretty, but that should do the trick.
That would depend on how similar or disimilar the specifications of the symbols are or are not. Just because 2 symbols have same name, even if 100% same name does not automaticly mean that the brokers specifications for that symbol will match.
 
thomaslampe65 #:
MQL5 should automatically translate from XAUUSD to XAUUSD+, but somehow it does not

It does not - 

  • if your broker/account is proposing more than one symbol for Gold (in your case);
  • and if the margin calculation type in the symbol's specification is not Forex (it should be written as Forex, not CFD).

For example, I have XAUUSD on my account but if I subscribe to the signal so this symbol will not be copied (because margin calculatuion is not Forex, means - it is not forex symbol on this broker):


 
Sergey Golubev #:

It does not - 

  • if your broker/account is proposing more than one symbol for Gold (in your case);
  • and if the margin calculation type in the symbol's specification is not Forex (it should be written as Forex, not CFD).

For example, I have XAUUSD on my account but if I subscribe to the signal so this symbol will not be copied (because margin calculatuion is not Forex, means - it is not forex symbol on this broker):


As far as I know, forex, or foreign exchange, only applies to currencies, not metals. CFDs (Contracts for Difference) apply to gold, forex, indexes, and stocks.
So, CFDs should cover everything.
If the signal margin calculation uses CFDs and the subscriber account uses forex, that should be a problem, right?
 
Sugianto #:
As far as I know, forex, or foreign exchange, only applies to currencies, not metals. CFDs (Contracts for Difference) apply to gold, forex, indexes, and stocks.
So, CFDs should cover everything.
If the signal margin calculation uses CFDs and the subscriber account uses forex, that should be a problem, right?

As far as I know - some metals are with forex margin calculation for some/few brokers ...

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What is "signal margin calculation"? We are talking about margin calculation for the symbols for subscribers (not for the signal). 
Means: for subscribers for symbols.

The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case? 

Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
  • 2013.02.20
  • www.mql5.com
The most frequently asked questions related to the signals service will be collected and processed in this topic. I do not want to broadcast it anymore. Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol
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